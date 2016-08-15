Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:08 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement presents ‘Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin’

“The Spitfire Grill” opens the 2016-17 “Movies that Matter” film series at the Granada Theatre Aug. 15. Click to view larger
“The Spitfire Grill” opens the 2016-17 “Movies that Matter” film series at the Granada Theatre Aug. 15. (Courtesy photo)
By Carrie Cooper for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement | August 15, 2016 | 5:29 p.m.

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement presents the third season of “Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin,” a series comprising movies that touch the soul and teach about living life with compassion and grace.

Inspired by the syndicated film series “Cinema In Focus,” each of the “Movies that Matter” films offers the opportunity to engage in pre-screening discussions and Q&A’s with a curated lineup of guest speakers, featured local organizations and more.

A Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement initiative, this season’s “Movies That Matter” further develops and spotlights community collaboration by featuring a local partner organization with each film.

Representatives from these partner organizations will participate in a Q & A discussion, moderated by Conklin, about important themes from each film.

The compelling films in this series were selected by Conklin for their ability to inspire thoughtful conversation and make meaningful connections with community leaders and family members.

Through the “Movies That Matter” Film Series, the Jurokowitz Center for Community Engagement sheds light on issues that challenge every community and explores the ways in which film ignites conversations and can catalyze the spread of deep and meaningful messages.

On Monday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m., the series’ first film, The Spitfire Grill, will screen on the theater’s state of the art 4K digital cinema system and is accompanied by a pre-screening conversation with the film’s producer, Forrest Murray, and representatives from Lights on Jail Ministry, a local organization that helps those recently released from jail in restoring their dignity and identity.

2016-17 “Movies that Matter”

» Aug. 15, 7 p.m.: The Spitfire Grill in collaboration with Lights On Jail Ministry

» Sept. 12, 7 p.m.: In Plain Sight in collaboration with the Set Free Movement; Uffizi

​» Oct. 17, 7 p.m.: Say Amen Somebody in collaboration with Inner Light Gospel Choir

» Nov. 21, 7 p.m.: The Letters in collaboration with Old Mission Santa Barbara

» Feb. 20, 7 p.m.: The Jackie Robinson Story in collaboration with the Martin Luther King Committee in conjunction with Black History Month

» March 6, 7 p.m.: For Greater Glory: The True Story of Christada in collaboration with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church

» April 17, 7 p.m.: Amistad in collaboration with the Cliff Drive Care Center

» May 15, 7 p.m.: Concussion in collaboration with Santa Barbara High School Athletic Departments

» June 5, 7 p.m.: Dead Man Walking in collaboration with La Casa de Maria Center

General admission tickets are $10 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $20 per ticket.

To purchase tickets click here or call The Granada Theatre’s box office at 805.899.2222.

Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.

 
