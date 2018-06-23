Jurors Told Blood Spatters Show Multiple Blows Struck, Killed Lompoc Man

Arturo Herrera on trial in connection with his brother's death in their home west of Lompoc

Jurors in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of a Lompoc man charged with killing his brother heard on Friday about blood and DNA evidence, along with a lab accident that destroyed some samples.

Testimony in the trial of Arturo Herrera, 31, charged with murder along with an enhancement for use of a deadly or dangerous weapon, began with opening statements Aug. 17 in Judge Gustavo Lavayen’s courtroom in Santa Maria.

Herrera is accused of brutally beating his younger brother, Enrique Herrera, 28, in the home they lived in with their mother on a ranch on the 4300 block of West Ocean Avenue near Lompoc on July 4, 2016.

Summoned to the house by Arturo Herrera’s 9-1-1 call, a county sheriff’s deputy found Enrique Herrera on his bed, with a towel over the body as blood spatters dotted the wall and curtains.

On Friday, David Barber, a criminalist with the California Department of Justice crime lab in Santa Barbara, testified about blood stains in the bedroom where Enrique Herrera died.

Barber noted blood spatters on the walls, curtain, carpet and ceiling near the body.

Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens asked Barber what the blood spatters indicated.

“It was indicative of multiple blows to the decedent as he lay there in the bed and did not move much after, if at all, after the blood event occurred, ” Barber said.

The large amount of blood included round and oval drops.

“Some of these drops, after landing on the wall, were heavy enough that they then ran down a wall due to gravity called flow pattern,” Barber said.

A section of the sheets on the bed near Enrique Herrera’s head was soaked with blood, and Barber said he believed the attacker was near the victim’s head.

The county's forensic pathologist determined blunt force trauma caused the man’s death, estimating he was struck between seven and 15 times, Jebens said during his opening statement, contendng the attack came after Arturo Herrera spent the night watching violent and graphic videos online.

Barber said the events that caused the blood incident “happened pretty much fluidly, without breaks, and it happened from one location.”

Defense attorney Sydney Bennett asked if the blood spatters showed how many people were involved in the attack.

“No, it doesn’t,” Barber said.

He added he would expect some blood on the person who attacked Enrique Herrera.

Another criminalist, Lauren Buban, testified about testing DNA samples found on the washing machine, door handle, towel and shower.

However, a lab accident by a colleague who failed to properly close a machine spoiled the samples, she said.

Some of the samples were lost due to the error. For other samples, the replacement test used up the remainder of the DNA swab.

Per lab policy, Buban said, she asked for permission from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office or submitting agency to use the remaining sample.

“At any time did you discuss inviting the defense to either be present or have an expert present for the testing of the remaining sample?” Bennett asked.

“No,” Buban said.

Earlier Friday, Deputy Tracee Walker testified about conducing searches of the Lompoc Valley ranch with her dog, Mojo, who is trained to detect human remains.

During one search, the dog alerted on a vacant property, reportedly belonging to Vandenberg Air Force Base, leading to digs of the area.

The weapon used in the murder has not been found despite searches of the ranch property, including its water tower and a pond.

Testimony in the trial — expected to last into September — will resume on Monday.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully