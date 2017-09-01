Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:29 pm | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jurors See Graphic Videos In Murder Trial For Lompoc Man Accused of Killing Brother

Arturo Herrera charged with killing his brother Enrique Herrera in their residence near Lompoc

Arturo Herrera, right, is on trial for allegedly killing his brother Enrique in their home west of Lompoc July 4, 2016. He is represented by defense attorney Sydney Bennett. Click to view larger
Arturo Herrera, right, is on trial for allegedly killing his brother Enrique in their home west of Lompoc July 4, 2016. He is represented by defense attorney Sydney Bennett.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 1, 2017 | 12:08 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury saw two of the “gory death videos” that a Lompoc man allegedly watched on his cellphone prior to killing his sleeping brother more than a year ago.

The graphic videos were played Thursday afternoon in the trial of Arturo Herrera, 31, who faces a murder charge with an enhancement for use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.

He is accused of brutally beating his younger brother, Enrique Herrera, 28, in the home they lived in with their mother in the 4300 block of West Ocean Avenue near Lompoc on July 4, 2016.

Deputy Perry Kuhl testified about the forensic analysis of Arturo Herrera’s cellphone, showing the defendant’s website browsing history.

The deputy said the defendant visited one site known for “gory death videos” multiple times, and viewed several of the videos in the hours before his brother’s death.

The website hosts a collection of violent videos uploaded by assorted users.

Videos the defendant allegedly watched include those with descriptions such as “man being beaten with a huge stone” and “brutal killer unloaded gun on victim in front of house,” the two played by Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens on a large screen in the courtroom.

In one instance, Kuhl said, the defendant searched for “knife murder” on the cellphone.

Under questioning from defense attorney Sydney Bennett, Kuhl said he would not characterize them as viral videos.

“These are not viral videos millions of people want to watch,” Kuhl said. 

Phone data showed the gory videos were watched at assorted times during the early morning hours before Enrique Herrera’s death, Kuhl said.

Deputy Shaelyn Green said Arturo Herrera told her at the scene that he had slept from 1 a.m. to noon July 4, 2016, countering evidence that showed someone using his cellphone to watch videos. 

Detective Matt Fenske said he attempted to contact the website, but was unable to confirm the owner, where the servers were located, or other details.

“It turned out to be a difficult task …,” Fenske said. 

Fenske also talked about two-day dig of Vandenberg Air Force Base property, adjacent to the ranch where the Herreras lived, after a cadaver dog alerted on site.

“We didn’t find anything we believed to be the weapon used in the murder,” Fenske said. 

Thursday’s testimony also discussed DNA evidence, where the defense expert said he found potential DNA belonging to someone who was not the victim or defendant.

However, the expert later said the third-party DNA detected was limited. 

Testimony will resume at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Judge Gustvao Lavayen’s courtroom in Santa Maria. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

