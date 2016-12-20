Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:38 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jury Awards $545,000 in Damages in Santa Barbara Restaurant Wrongful-Termination Case

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | December 20, 2016 | 2:03 p.m.

A Santa Barbara jury has awarded $545,577 in damages for a wrongful-termination verdict, siding with a former Eladio’s Restaurant food and beverage director who claimed he was fired in 2014 because of his age.

Charles Saccio, 64 at the time, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit last year against Antonio “Tony” Romasanta, who owns Eladio’s Restaurant, claiming discrimination, defamation, retaliation and harassment in violation of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Saccio was hired as food and beverage director in 2013 by Mark Romasanta, general manager of the Harbor View Inn, according to the complaint.

He managed staffing and ordering for Eladio’s Restaurant, State Street Coffee Shop, and the inn’s room service, mini bar and pool bar.

After a November trial, the jury found that Saccio’s age was a substantial motivating factor for Tony Romasanta’s discharge or other adverse employment action, and Saccio was subject to unwanted harassing conduct because he was over 40.

The jury awarded him damages for past and future economic loss, including lost earnings, and past non-economic loss, including physical pain and mental suffering, for a total of $145,577, plus $400,000 in punitive damages.

In court documents, the jury foreperson marked “yes” that Saccio proved that Romasanta and Eladio’s Restaurant engaged in conduct with malice, oppression or fraud.

The jury also found that Romasanta made statements that Saccio failed to perform his duties to the standard required, though he lacked reasonable grounds for those statements.

The $545,577 judgment was filed Dec. 14 by Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Donna Geck, but she stayed the order until after the court rules on Romasanta’s post-trial motions for a new trial.

“The punitive damage award is almost three times the total amount of the compensatory damages,” his attorneys wrote in court documents.  

In his complaint, Saccio said that Mark Romasanta left for a four-week vacation on June 9, 2014, and Saccio was summoned to Tony Romasanta’s office on June 11.

In that meeting, Romasanta allegedly asked Saccio’s age, and said he was “no spring chicken,” according to the complaint. Saccio said he was offended and reported it to human resources.

On June 25, Romasanta fired Saccio, saying he had poor work performance, according to the complaint. Saccio had received a raise and a bonus the previous year, and had no complaints before he contacted HR, he claimed in his lawsuit.  

Saccio’s 29-year-old replacement worked as a server and manager at Zaytoon, but had no experience as a food and beverage director at a hotel, Saccio claimed in the lawsuit. 

Saccio is represented by David Secrest and Romasanta is represented by Melissa Fassett of Price, Postel & Parma.

Romasanta’s attorneys said in court documents that he plans to file motions for a new trial. 

Secrest told Noozhawk they offered to settle for $75,000 before the case was filed and $125,000 after the case was filed. The defense did not make any settlement offers, he said.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

