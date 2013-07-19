Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:41 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Jury Awards Man $5,000 Over SWAT Team Entry

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | July 19, 2013 | 10:08 p.m.

On Friday, after five days of deliberations, a federal court-impaneled jury in Los Angeles awarded Javier Bravo Sr. the nominal sum of $5,000 as a result of a SWAT team entry by the Santa Barbara Police Department at his residence in Tanglewood on April 26, 2006.

The plaintiffs asked for more than $1 million before trial.

The Santa Barbara Police Department performed the SWAT entry pursuant to a search warrant obtained by the Santa Maria Police Department to search for firearms ammunition and other evidence used in a gang-related shooting in which Javier Bravo, Jr. was a suspect.

Bravo’s wife, Hope, and his granddaughter, E.B. (8 at the time), who were both present along with Javier Bravo Sr. at the time of the entry, were awarded nothing.

The jury found that the custody status in the search warrant was inaccurate as to Javier Bravo Jr. at the time of the SWAT entry. The jury also heard evidence that the Santa Maria Police Department actually checked on Javier Bravo Jr.‘s custody, per its customary procedure, with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department substation before finalizing the warrant, which was approved by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge.

An employee from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department also testified at trial that she received such a call regarding the custody status of Javier Bravo Jr. from the Santa Maria Police Department and admitted she may have inadvertently omitted information regarding Javier Bravo Jr.‘s status.

— Mark van de Kamp represents the City of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 