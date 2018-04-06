Friday, April 6 , 2018, 4:11 pm | Overcast and Breezy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jury Begins Deliberating in Santa Maria Torture-Murder Trial

After more than 10 weeks of testimony, jurors now will decide verdicts against the six men charged in the 2013 death of Anthony Ibarra

Defense attorneys Addison Steele, left, and David Bixby talk during the trial for six men charged with the death of Anthony Ibarra in Santa Maria two years ago.
Defense attorneys Addison Steele, left, and David Bixby talk during the trial for six men charged with the death of Anthony Ibarra in Santa Maria two years ago. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | March 24, 2015 | 11:30 a.m.

After four months, including more than 10 weeks of testimony, a Santa Maria jury on Tuesday began deliberating the fate of six men charged with killing Anthony Ibarra two years ago.

For more than two hours Tuesday morning, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Rick Brown read the panel the jury instructions for considering the case against the defendants.

The six men, Ramon Maldonado, David Maldonado, Jason Castillo, Anthony Solis, Santos Sauceda and Reyes Gonzales, are charged with murder for the death of Ibarra. They also face a number of special allegations including lying in wait, felony murder, kidnapping and two for gang involvement. Additionally, all but David Maldonado face a special allegation of torture.

Ramon Maldonado also is charged with two counts of witness intimidation.

The 28-year-old was killed in a house on West Donovan Road on March 17, 2013. His body was found several days later in U-Haul rental truck found parked on an Orcutt street.

Prosecutors contend Ibarra was killed due to drug debts owed to a gang. 

“You must decide what the facts are,” Brown told the jury while instructing them about the laws that apply to this case.

Jury selection began Nov. 17 and included eight panels of individuals, or 1,251 people, before the 12 members and six alternates were selected.

The judge noted that trial included more than 600 exhibits plus 38 witnesses.

Deliberations continued until midafternoon, and the panel won’t meet Wednesday, a previously planned dark day for the trial.

Six men stand trial for the death of Anthony Ibarra. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“We need to follow the same schedule we’ve been following,” Brown said.

The murder trial has been held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., a schedule that allowed juvenile cases to occur in the afternoon. 

The judge also ordered the attorneys to remain within a 20-minute drive so they are closeby if the jury has a question, asks for testimony to be read or reaches a verdict.

Before the judge began reading jury instructions, he allowed two attorneys — Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen and Michael Scott on behalf of the defense team —  a few minutes each to argue one point of law.

Scott said the defense contended that the six men's attack of Ibarra had ended and that the man had reached a position of safety since he allegedly had put on another pair of boxers.  The defense attorneys argued in the trial that someone other than the six men delivered the fatal blows to Ibarra after the defendants had left the house.

But Bramsen said Ibarra never reached a safe place and noted that several of the defendants were involved in removing Ibarra's body from the house. Additionally, she said it wasn't reasonable that one of the men defense attorneys tried to say murdered Ibarra would have been sent to clean up blood in the house.

The case landed in the jury’s hands after five days of closing arguments.

Because of the large number of participants, the trial is taking place in the Santa Maria Juvenile Court, which was specially renovated for this case. 

If found guilty, the men face sentences of life without parole. 

Also Tuesday, at the main court complex in Santa Maria, the sentencing of Robert Sosa was postponed until June 11. A year ago, Sosa pleaded guilty to kidnapping with a gang enhancement, and is expected to receive 15 years in state prison. Sosa testified for the prosecution.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 