Jury Convicts Solvang Man of Molesting Child While Babysitting

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 1, 2019 | 9:14 p.m.

A Santa Maria Superior Court jury on Friday found a 70-year-old Solvang man guilty of nine counts of child molestation involving a now 13-year-old girl he was babysitting.

Frederick L. Munch of Solvang was charged with nine counts including lewd and lascivious acts by force or fear, forcible sexual penetration by a foreign object, aggravated sexual assault of a child under age 14, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

In reaching the verdicts, the panel declined to convict Munch of the lesser charges.

Munch cared for the girl when she was between the ages of 6 and 11, authorities said.

The allegations involve inappropriate touching with his hands and mouth.

Charges were filed against Munch in April 2017 after the girl's mother discovered the man with her daughter in a “compromising position,” according to court testimony.

Detectives found the defendant had numerous pictures of the girl, labeling them in assorted ways such as “feisty and fun” or “long and lean.”

“It’s the defendant who fixated on the victim, not the other way around,” said Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede.

She said Munch claimed the girl consented to the acts, but Fede called that an absurdity and not a valid defense under the law.

The defendant took advantage of the young child left in his care, she said, adding that Munch sexually molested the victim for his own selfish, deviant sexual desire.

During the attacks, Munch reportedly held down the girl's arms, threatened her, and told her not to tell her mother, according to the allegations.

Fede added that it was unreasonable to think the girl was sexually sophisticated and initiated the incidents with a man then in his 60s.

Defense attorney Michael Scott said jurors had to weigh the credibility of two witnesses — the victim referred to as Jane Doe, and Munch. 

In a recorded interview with law enforcement officers and later while testifying during the trial, the defendant admitted to performing some of the lewd and lascivious acts.

The prosecution claimed other incidents involved fear or force, which the defense denied, Scott said.

During a medical exam, there was no evidence the girl has any injuries, he added.

Detectives found dozens of pictures of the girl showing her smiling, and Scott said they showed the girl was not distressed.

“She does not appear to be suffering from years of physical abuse and threats of violence,” Scott said.

The defense attorney asked the jury to consider if it was reasonable that the girl feared telling her mother about the incident, but did talk about cuddling with Munch.

“It simply doesn’t make sense,” Scott said.

Scott described the girl as a performer, “coquettish” and “sexually curious,” and questioned why she apologized to her mom after the woman found her and Munch in a compromising position.

“She is apologizing because she is complicit,” Scott said in court.

After the verdicts were read, Judge John McGregor set the sentencing hearing for March 14 and remanded Munch into custody, leading deputies to handcuff him in the courtroom.

The defendant faces 51 years to life in state prison when he returns for sentencing.

“We thank the jury for their time and diligence,” Fede said after the verdict. 

“It takes a lot of strength for a sexual assault survivor to come forward, especially when the victim is a child and the abuser is in a position of trust. We hope that with these verdicts Jane Doe will feel some measure of justice, and can begin the healing process.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

