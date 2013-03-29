Jury Convicts Two of Murder in Eastside Slaying of Store Clerk

Michael Cardenas, Ismael Parra found guilty of killing George Ied, but panel deadlocks on case against Miguel Parra

Two gang members were convicted Friday of second-degree murder for the 2010 killing of George Ied in a brutal beating on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside.

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury was deadlocked on charges against a third defendant, however.

Jurors convicted Michael Cardenas and Ismael Parra of second-degree murder, but couldn’t come to a unanimous decision on any of the charges against Parra’s younger brother, Miguel.

The jury was split 10-2 on a second-degree murder charge against Miguel Parra. He could be retried at a later time, not tried again, or have some kind of plea deal negotiated with his attorney, said Deputy District Attorney Hans Almgren.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 16, which is also when Miguel Parra’s case will come back to Superior Court.

“We’re going to decide if we’re going to retry the case or not, or if an offer’s going to be made,” Almgren said. “It’s not the kind of thing that’s made very quickly.”

Ied, 36, was attacked in October 2010 while walking home from his workplace, the Mi Fiesta Liquor Store on Milpsa Street. He died in the hospital after being on life support for several days.

The Parras, Cardenas and Steven Santana were arrested in the case, but Santana pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and became a witness for the prosecution. Ismael Parra also testified during the trial.

“It was obviously a very tough decision for the jury, and I’m very thankful for their time,” Almgren said. “It was a long case, and the Santa Barbara Police Department did a fantastic job in their investigation. I’m glad the jurors were able to find verdicts on at least two of them.”

Ismael Parra and Cardenas were also found guilty of felony battery charges for an incident earlier that evening when a man was punched outside a liquor store, and of being active participants in the Eastside criminal street gang.

They could be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the murder conviction and more for the felony battery charge. The sentence for active participation in a gang is three years.

Miguel Parra was not present for the battery incident, and was charged with murder and being an active participant in a street gang.

Jurors deliberated for six days and had 300 exhibits to look over.

“Our hearts go out to family and friends of Mr. George Ied, whose life was innocently cut short by senseless violence,” said Michael Hanley, the public defender representing Ismael Parra. “The jury had an extremely difficult job and we applaud them for their diligent efforts.”

Parra’s maximum sentence would be 17 years, four months to life with the charges from Friday.

“These cases are routinely appealed (but) the Public Defender’s Office is not mandated to do the appeal,” Hanley said.

If the verdict is appealed, it would likely be handled by the California Appellate Project.

