Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:23 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jury Convicts Two of Murder in Eastside Slaying of Store Clerk

Michael Cardenas, Ismael Parra found guilty of killing George Ied, but panel deadlocks on case against Miguel Parra

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 29, 2013 | 7:59 p.m.

Two gang members were convicted Friday of second-degree murder for the 2010 killing of George Ied in a brutal beating on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside.

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury was deadlocked on charges against a third defendant, however.

Jurors convicted Michael Cardenas and Ismael Parra of second-degree murder, but couldn’t come to a unanimous decision on any of the charges against Parra’s younger brother, Miguel.

The jury was split 10-2 on a second-degree murder charge against Miguel Parra. He could be retried at a later time, not tried again, or have some kind of plea deal negotiated with his attorney, said Deputy District Attorney Hans Almgren.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 16, which is also when Miguel Parra’s case will come back to Superior Court.

“We’re going to decide if we’re going to retry the case or not, or if an offer’s going to be made,” Almgren said. “It’s not the kind of thing that’s made very quickly.”

Ied, 36, was attacked in October 2010 while walking home from his workplace, the Mi Fiesta Liquor Store on Milpsa Street. He died in the hospital after being on life support for several days.

The Parras, Cardenas and Steven Santana were arrested in the case, but Santana pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and became a witness for the prosecution. Ismael Parra also testified during the trial.

“It was obviously a very tough decision for the jury, and I’m very thankful for their time,” Almgren said. “It was a long case, and the Santa Barbara Police Department did a fantastic job in their investigation. I’m glad the jurors were able to find verdicts on at least two of them.”

Ismael Parra and Cardenas were also found guilty of felony battery charges for an incident earlier that evening when a man was punched outside a liquor store, and of being active participants in the Eastside criminal street gang.

They could be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the murder conviction and more for the felony battery charge. The sentence for active participation in a gang is three years.

Miguel Parra was not present for the battery incident, and was charged with murder and being an active participant in a street gang.

Jurors deliberated for six days and had 300 exhibits to look over.

“Our hearts go out to family and friends of Mr. George Ied, whose life was innocently cut short by senseless violence,” said Michael Hanley, the public defender representing Ismael Parra. “The jury had an extremely difficult job and we applaud them for their diligent efforts.”

Parra’s maximum sentence would be 17 years, four months to life with the charges from Friday.

“These cases are routinely appealed (but) the Public Defender’s Office is not mandated to do the appeal,” Hanley said.

If the verdict is appealed, it would likely be handled by the California Appellate Project.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 