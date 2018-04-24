Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:32 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Jury Finds Ex-St. Joseph Student Guilty of Sex with Minor

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 12, 2013 | 6:29 p.m.

Shane Villalpando
Shane Villalpando

A Santa Maria jury on Wednesday found a 19-year-old former St. Joseph High School student guilty of three felony counts of unlawful sex with a minor, who was a 14-year-old fellow student at the time.

The jury deadlocked — 11-1 for conviction — on a fourth felony count of rape of an intoxication person.

Shane Villalpando, who graduated from Righetti High School last June, was charged in April 2012 with raping a 14-year-old girl while he was a student at the Orcutt Catholic high school.

The verdict was reached just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 24 hours after the case was handed over to the jury Tuesday in Superior Court in Santa Maria after closing arguments, according to Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian.

Because of the late hour, Villalpando, the victim, and her family were unable to be present when jurors read the verdict, Karapetian said.

She tried to delay the reading until early Thursday, but Superior Court Judge Rick Brown insisted on being able to dismiss the jurors sooner rathern than later, she said.

Villalpando will face up to four years and four months in state prison at sentencing, which is set for July 11.

Karapetian said the judge has the discretion to sentence Villalpando to probation or jail time.

Prosecutors will discuss whether to retry Villalpando on the fourth felony count at an informal hearing on June 27, and have a final decision then or at sentencing.

The judge will also hear the prosecution’s argument to remand Villalpando into custody at the hearing, Karapetian said.

“It’s something that we’ll have to discuss as a team, and see with the families and whether they want to go through another trial,” Karapetian said. “We’re very happy that the jury came back with guilty verdicts on those counts.”

The weeklong trial began last Tuesday following Villalpando’s rejection of a plea offer earlier this year.

Villalpando, who posted bail and is not in custody, was tried on lesser charges. Originally, he faced three felony counts of forcible rape, one felony count of administering a drug, and one felony count of dissuading a witness.

The 14-year-old victim’s complaint alleges Villalpando raped her on multiple occasions between Jan. 28 and April 13, 2012, and then tried to prevent or dissuade her from reporting the incidents to the police.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

