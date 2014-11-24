Lompoc Woman Found Competent to Stand Trial in Retired Teacher’s Death

Rebecca Cristal Sandoval faces murder and other charges stemming from last year's crash that killed Buellton resident Linda Wall

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury on Monday unanimously found Rebecca Cristal Sandoval mentally competent to assist in her defense on charges connected with the Santa Ynez traffic accident that killed a retired teacher in December.

The panel deliberated for approximately an hour Monday afternoon in Santa Maria, where Judge Patricia Kelly immediately reinstated criminal proceedings after the mental-competency verdict.

Kelly instructed attorneys to return Dec. 3 for an arraignment hearing.

Sandoval, who remains in custody with bail set at $1.1 million, stands accused of causing the Dec. 19, 2013, three-vehicle collision on Highway 246 in front of the Chumash Casino Resort.

Buellton resident Linda Wall, a longtime Spanish and French teacher at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School until she retired, later died at a hospital.

A Lompoc resident, Sandoval, 38. is charged with murder, felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

Authorities have said she had a history of inhalant abuse, specifically nitrous oxide.

Two medical experts differed on whether Sandoval was mentally competent to assist in her defense, leading the judge to order the hearing that began last week. The hearing only focused on the defendant’s mental state — not her guilt or innocence in the criminal case.

The forensic psychologists, Dr. James Tahmisian and Dr. Brandon Yakush, testified about reaching different conclusions regarding Sandoval’s mental state.

While Tahmisian deemed Sandoval is mentally competent, Yakush found differently, diagnosing her with a delusional disorder. The issue centered on whether Sandoval could rationally assist in her defense.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Greco noted that Sandoval was able to recite for one of the doctors what charges she faced.

“In fact, she knew them better than most defendants,” Greco told jurors.

Additionally, Sandoval requested a copy of the law enforcement report from the accident.

“I submit to you, ladies and gentlemen, this is not the thought process of someone who is not competent to stand trial,” Greco said in his closing argument.

He added that, while in jail, showed an ability to manipulate the system by undertaking a hunger strike until she could see a doctor.

Greco also noted Tahmisian’s testimony that “you can have a mental disorder and still be competent.”

Deputy Public Defender Patty Dark noted that for a mental-competency hearing, jurors must make a finding of “more likely than not.”

“Just because Dr. Tahmisian didn’t see delusions doesn’t mean they’re not there,” Dark said.

She noted that Yakush testified that people with delusions often are high-functioning and otherwise normal, and can conceal those delusions, which often aren’t diagnosed until the person ends up in the criminal justice system.

Sandoval had worked for 10 years as a construction manager for the Chumash.

“She can assist me, but would it be rational when she thinks I am a witch,” Dark added.

Dark said Yakush’s extensive examination included a highly regarded personality test along with his personal interview.

“She meets all the diagnostic criteria for delusional disorder,” Dark said.

Attorneys also referred to an incident in which her delusions caused Sandoval to show up at Vandenberg Air Force Base due to a belief the installation was in a competition with another military facility to control women and change them into angels.

She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she believed bones were replaced. The delusions also caused her to report being “energized” by farm equipment and controlled by satellites.

Outside the jury’s presence, the attorneys argued about whether Sandoval’s Native American heritage should be part of the inquiry, with the judge ultimately saying it wasn't relevant. The issue arose after Yakush used the term “spiritual.”

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.