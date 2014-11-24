Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:23 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Woman Found Competent to Stand Trial in Retired Teacher’s Death

Rebecca Cristal Sandoval faces murder and other charges stemming from last year's crash that killed Buellton resident Linda Wall

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 24, 2014 | 9:45 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury on Monday unanimously found Rebecca Cristal Sandoval mentally competent to assist in her defense on charges connected with the Santa Ynez traffic accident that killed a retired teacher in December.

The panel deliberated for approximately an hour Monday afternoon in Santa Maria, where Judge Patricia Kelly immediately reinstated criminal proceedings after the mental-competency verdict.

Kelly instructed attorneys to return Dec. 3 for an arraignment hearing. 

Sandoval, who remains in custody with bail set at $1.1 million, stands accused of causing the Dec. 19, 2013, three-vehicle collision on Highway 246 in front of the Chumash Casino Resort.

Buellton resident Linda Wall, a longtime Spanish and French teacher at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School until she retired, later died at a hospital.

A Lompoc resident, Sandoval, 38. is charged with murder, felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

Authorities have said she had a history of inhalant abuse, specifically nitrous oxide.

Two medical experts differed on whether Sandoval was mentally competent to assist in her defense, leading the judge to order the hearing that began last week. The hearing only focused on the defendant’s mental state — not her guilt or innocence in the criminal case.

The forensic psychologists, Dr. James Tahmisian and Dr. Brandon Yakush, testified about reaching different conclusions regarding Sandoval’s mental state.

While Tahmisian deemed Sandoval is mentally competent, Yakush found differently, diagnosing her with a delusional disorder. The issue centered on whether Sandoval could rationally assist in her defense.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Greco noted that Sandoval was able to recite for one of the doctors what charges she faced.

“In fact, she knew them better than most defendants,” Greco told jurors.

Additionally, Sandoval requested a copy of the law enforcement report from the accident.

“I submit to you, ladies and gentlemen, this is not the thought process of someone who is not competent to stand trial,” Greco said in his closing argument. 

He added that, while in jail, showed an ability to manipulate the system by undertaking a hunger strike until she could see a doctor.

Greco also noted Tahmisian’s testimony that “you can have a mental disorder and still be competent.”

Deputy Public Defender Patty Dark noted that for a mental-competency hearing, jurors must make a finding of “more likely than not.” 

“Just because Dr. Tahmisian didn’t see delusions doesn’t mean they’re not there,” Dark said.

She noted that Yakush testified that people with delusions often are high-functioning and otherwise normal, and can conceal those delusions, which often aren’t diagnosed until the person ends up in the criminal justice system.

Sandoval had worked for 10 years as a construction manager for the Chumash. 

“She can assist me, but would it be rational when she thinks I am a witch,” Dark added.

Dark said Yakush’s extensive examination included a highly regarded personality test along with his personal interview.

“She meets all the diagnostic criteria for delusional disorder,” Dark said. 

Attorneys also referred to an incident in which her delusions caused Sandoval to show up at Vandenberg Air Force Base due to a belief the installation was in a competition with another military facility to control women and change them into angels.

She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she believed bones were replaced. The delusions also caused her to report being “energized” by farm equipment and controlled by satellites.

Outside the jury’s presence, the attorneys argued about whether Sandoval’s Native American heritage should be part of the inquiry, with the judge ultimately saying it wasn't relevant. The issue arose after Yakush used the term “spiritual.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 