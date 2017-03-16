Jury Finds Orcutt Rap Artist Not Guilty Of Threatening Sexual Assault Victim

Defendant was accused of threatening two sexual assault victims in the lyrics of a song he wrote and distributed online

After more than three hours of deliberations, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury on Thursday found an Orcutt rap artist not guilty of threatening a sexual assault victim through lyrics of a song he wrote and distributed online.

Anthony Ray Murillo, 23, was charged in connection with lyrics of a song, “Moment for Life Remix,” in which he named two teenage sexual assault victims and referred to them by derogatory terms.

The jury of seven women and five men returned the verdict Thursday morning in Santa Maria.

Testimony began Friday and continued Monday before closing arguments Tuesday afternoon in the trial pitting protected speech under the First Amendment against the rights of crime victims.

Santa Barbara-based attorney William Makler represented Murillo, whose lyrics named two girls sexually assaulted by Murillo's friend, Shane Villalpando.

The song included lyrics such as “I'll have your head just like a deer, it will be hanging on my wall. I said go and get the Feds. Cuz your gonna end up dead. You’re going to be laying on that bed. Cuz I’m coming for your head, bitch.”

After the verdict was read, Makler said, “This has been a long ordeal but we couldn't be happier with the outcome. Mr. Murillo can go back to doing what he loves which is performing and writing rap music and otherwise living his life, working hard.”

As the jury deliberated, rap artist Snoop Dogg and President Donald Trump became embroiled in a Twitter war over a picture involving a gun pointed at a clown that was meant to be the president.

“Interestingly, there's some differences but we don't view what Mr. Murillo did to be more serious than pointing a toy gun at a famous clown,” Makler said. “He did not mean what he said. It was in jest and frustration.

“Thank goodness we have the First Amendment that allows artists to practice their art and this verdict is certainly supportive of that,” Makler added. “We're thrilled about it.”

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian prosecuted the case.

"We knew this was a difficult case from the beginning, but we felt that it was an important one," Karapetian said. "We appreciate the jurors for their time and attention, and thank them for working together to arrive at a verdict. "

In her closing argument, Karapetian told jurors the case was not about rap music.

“This is a case about the man who threatened two sexual assault victims because they provided information in a criminal case and testified against his best friend,,” Karapetian said. “That’s what this case is about.”

The victim referred to as Jane Doe 2 in court, testified the defendant had bullied her at school after the sexual assault.

Makler said Murillo’s song includes language commonly found in gangsta rap.

"There’s a big difference between insults and threats,” Makler said, adding there’s no question that Murillo insulted the victims by using derogatory terms.

But the defense attorney urged the jury to consider the First Amendment when assessing the lyrics.

“We don’t like it when people say nasty things to other people other, but we as a society tolerate it,” Makler said. “And it’s really a question of whether the crossed the legal line, not the moral line.”

In response Karapetian told jurors that free speech comes with limitations and urged the panel to find Murillo guilty.

Upon hearing the verdict, some of Murillo’s family and friends in the audience began hugging each other and crying.

Outside the courtroom, his mom Alicia Murillo, celebrated the acquittal after more than three years.

“We had to keep quiet for three and a half years. We knew the truth would totally come out,” she said, adding they had to tolerate “lies” about her son.

“It felts good to tell our side,” she added.

Anthony Ray Murillo, who performs as Lil A, continues to write music and recently wrapped up a tour with The Game.

He has more shows coming up including one in Santa Maria on March 31, his mom said.

“(He) definitely learned a lesson. We never morally thought the song was good, but he does have a freedom of speech to exert if he wants and he did ...,” she said, adding he never intended to harm anyone.

Representatives of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center sat in the courtroom for the trial.

"When a sexual assault victim is attacked their world is forever altered," District Attorney Joyce Dudley said. "We believe it is unconscionable for a victim to be revictimized, by any means, and we will continue to advocate for their safety and justice."



