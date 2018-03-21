Jury Finds Santa Maria Man Guilty of Child-Sex Charges

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury on Wednesday found a Santa Maria man guilty of three counts of aggravated sexual assault and other charges involving a young girl.

Everardo Valdez, 28, of Santa Maria was convicted of five felony counts after jurors deliberated approximately two hours in the trial that began more than two weeks ago.

In addition to the three counts of aggravated sexual assault, Valdez also was found guilty of kidnap for sexual penetration, rape or oral copulation and lewd and lascivious acts involving a female relative younger than him.

Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens noted that the defendant told police he didn’t force the girl and had claimed “everything was from the heart.”

Valdez is accused of inserting his finger and penis in the girl’s vagina and performing oral sex on her.

The defendant also told police the girl was being flirty, Jebens said.

The encounters occurred when the girl was between 5 and 7 years old and again when she was age 11.

Jurors heard witnesses speak about the defendant’s character, but noted that it’s not uncommon for people close to an abuser to have no idea about what was happening.

“Character testimony is all the defendant has,” Jebens said.

Defense attorney Adrian Andrade said his client is the victim of a nasty divorce and claimed repeatedly the incidents “never happened.”

“What we have and what the evidence has shown is a fertile ground for false reporting,” Andrade said.

He displayed pictures of the victim at family events, showing her smiling, and noted family members testified about the defendant’s character.

He also argued that the victim did not live at the defendant’s home during the time the allegations occurred, referring jurors to court documents from a civil matter showing a different residence.

“Circumstantial evidence — circumstantial evidence pointing to innocence,” Andrade said.

He also claimed the victim met with police to “practice her testimony.”

“She got her story straight, but it never happened,” Andrade said.

But Jebens said the girl simply met with investigators to tell them what Valdez did,.

“There is no evidence anyone coached her what to say,” he said.

Andrade also alleged his client was under the influence of a marijuana product when first interviewed by police about the allegations.

While the defense attorney said Valdez was high on a marijuana during police interviews, Jebens questioned whether the impairment would cause a man to falsely confess to sexually molesting a child.

After the verdict, Jebens said he was happy with the outcome.

“It’s been a long time going through the court system because he was arrested in 2015. Here it is 2018, we’re finally getting justice for the victims, so I’m happy,” Jebens said.

Judge John McGregor ordered Valdez to return to court on May 3, when he faces a sentence of 45 years to life in prison.

