Jury Begins Deliberations in Murder Case Stemming from Shooting in Orcutt

Jonathan Highley has been charged with killing Anthony 'Tony' San Juan in parking lot behind Elmer's Bar

Santa Barbara County Superior Court jurors on Friday will resume deliberating the fate of an Orcutt man accused of fatally shooting a father of two behind Elmer’s bar in a killing both attorneys in the case called senseless.

Jonathan Highley, 37, has been charged with murder and assault with a firearm, along with enhancements related to firearms use.

Witnesses testified Highley had been involved in altercations inside and outside Elmer’s bar before the shooting early on March 4, 2017, that killed Anthony “Tony” San Juan, 43, of Santa Maria.

After the fights, Highley entered his nearby residence, grabbed his gun, and shot San Juan once in the head in the parking lot.

San Juan, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had not been involved in any of the physical altercations with Highley, according to police.

The prosecution contended Highley’s actions involved a willful and deliberate killing, while the defense argued his client was dazed and confused.

In her closing argument Thursday, Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson called Highley a bully, and raised doubts about defense claims he was too drunk and unaware of his actions at the time of the shooting to be convicted of homicide.

She noted that Highley was able to climb 16 steps at his residence, locate his firearm and exit the home.

“The evidence in this case points to one clear conclusion — that Mr. Highley killed Mr. San Juan,” Nudson said. “He had an intent to kill when he pulled that trigger, and he willfully, deliberately and premeditatively thought about that choice and chose to do it anyway.”

Highley was not too drunk to plan the murder, she added.

“He was conscious and aware of his actions,” Nudson said.

She rejected the defense contention that the hit from one altercation left Highley injured, adding that he did not show signs of a head injury, such as passing out or throwing up.

After the shooting, Highley called his wife, who was out of town with their four children.

In that phone call, recorded by a neighbor, Highley tells his wife, “I shot a (expletive) in the head.”

Additionally Highley washed his clothes with bleach, wiped down the gun and flushed the remaining ammunition in the toilet, Nudson said.

“He’s doing it because he’s trying to get away with murder,” Nudson said.

Deputy Public Defender Mark Owens said his client was confused after drinking beer and other alcoholic beverages for several hours in addition to being in a fight where he was knocked down.

“I submit to you it’s not a cold, calculated premeditated murder,” Owens said. “It was certainly rash. It was certainly impulsive. It was certainly an act done without careful consideration. It was certainly affected by the amount of alcohol consumed that night and the availability of a gun close by.”

Owens argued against a first-degree murder conviction while displaying the jury instruction on the screen.

“This does not describe our fact pattern,” Owens said of the words outlining the first-degree murder.

He also told jurors it was up to them to decide what type of homicide occurred.

“It’s not a matter of getting away with something,” he said. “it’s defining and describing what this is.”

In addition to first-degree murder, the jury also can consider lesser charges of second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter.

Highley and his wife, Mayra Perez, were arrested hours after the shooting while loading their vehicle in front of their residence.

She was charged with being an accessory to the crime and pleaded no contest. She received a 365-day sentence jail and was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after her release.

She reportedly lives in Mexico now.

