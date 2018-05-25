Jury Returns Mostly Not-Guilty Verdicts in Solvang Animal Rescue Operator’s Trial

A Santa Maria Superior Court jury returned mixed verdicts, most of which were not guilty, in the criminal trial of a Solvang animal rescue operator charged with 10 misdemeanor counts stemming from an escalating neighborhood feud.

Julia Di Sieno, 57, who operates Animal Rescue Team on Carriage Drive property outside the Solvang city limits, was found guilty of violating an order to surrender firearms, possessing a deadly weapon and contempt of court.

However, the panel returned not-guilty verdicts for two counts of stalking, two counts of making criminal threats and one count each of contempt of court, assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

The verdicts from three cases consolidated into one trial were read late Friday afternoon in Judge James Rigali’s courtroom.

Di Sieno’s neighbors, Richard and Mary Nohr, had alleged the woman harassed them by yelling obscenities, throwing rocks at their house, howling like a coyote, shining a flood light on their house and playing loud music.

She also was accused of hitting a different neighbor with the driver's side mirror after following him into the El Rancho Marketplace parking lot in late March.

In his closing argument, Deputy District Attorney Steven Li said Di Sieno conducted “a campaign of torment” against the Nohrs after accusing them of poisoning her dog.

“This was a pattern of consistent escalating harassment,” Li said.

Jurors watched audio and video recordings of Di Sieno shouting at the Nohrs, including yelling at one point,”Hey, you up there. (Expletive) liars. Hello. Stop it. You’re going down,” followed by mimicking a machine gun.

“This wasn’t Julia being Julia. This was something that legitimately frightened Mary and Richard Nohr,” Li said, adding Di Sieno was talking in the direction of the surveillance camera to ensure Mary Nohr heard comment.

In front of the jurors, Mary Nohr chronicled dozens of incidents she had logged over several months, with Li instructing her to put yellow, blue, red and green dots to show the numbers.

"It's not a crime to hate your neighbor," Li said. "It is a crime to threaten them. It is a crime to stalk them. It is a crime to hit them with the mirror on your car."

He also contended the defendant appeared to think she was above the law since she did not surrender the firearms despite being ordered to do so.

Defense attorney Kevin Dubrall said the case stems from a single statement and a 10-year backstory involving neighbors opposed to the defendant’s animal rescue.

He questioned Mary Nohr’s claim she feared Di Sieno after hearing the recording, noting she didn’t call law enforcement for more than two hours later.

“She wasn’t afraid. She wasn’t scared. She was excited. She had another thing to write in her notebook,” Dubrall said.

The comment, “You’re going down,” wasn’t a specific threat, he added.

"In this, case any fear is not sustained and is not reasonable,” Dubrall added.

He said Di Sieno used the lights to counteract the surveillance cameras pointed toward her property.

The assault and battery charges arose after an incident where Di Sieno followed Jay Bardessono into a store parking lot, leading to a confrontation before she sped away. As she left, Di Sieno allegedly clipped Bardessono's shoulder with his mirror, but the defense attorney said the man gave conflicting stories about where he was hit.

“At the end of the day this case boils down to a single statement made by Ms. Di Sieno in her backyard and she didn’t think she was being recorded,” Dubrall added.

Regarding the night she allegedly committed assault and battery, Di Sieno said Thursday she was returning from a wildlife rescue call with two friends in the vehicle when she decided to show them the fencing around her property before taking them home.

A truck with bright lights passed by her vehicle and turned right on Highway 246, she said.

“I noticed it was Mr. Jay Bardessono giving me the bilateral bird,” she said.

She followed the truck into the parking lot, and claims Bardessono walked toward her vehicle with a clenched fist.

Bardessono claims she accelerated and struck his shoulder with the driver’s side mirror, leading to the assault and battery charges.

The prosecuting attorney asked Di Sieno if the passengers in her vehicle lived at El Rancho Marketplace, noting she turned into the parking lot after Bardessono although she said she was taking them home.

“You took a detour?” Li asked.

“Yes,” she replied.

But the witnesses, Cameron Holmes and Alicia Valencia, in the vehicle testified Friday morning they did not see the driver flip off Di Sieno.

But they said Bardessono appeared angry and interested in a confrontation.

The counts she was found guilty of stem from the fact Di Sieno failed to surrender firearms and ammunition as ordered by the judge when she first appeared in court for the original charges of stalking and making criminal threats.

While deputies served that search warrant, they also found a law enforcement baton, which is illegal to own.

The judge ordered Di Sieno to return to court for a sentencing hearing at 9:30 a.m. June 11 when she faces likely probation for the misdemeanors.

