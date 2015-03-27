Jury in Child-Rape Case Takes Just 18 Minutes to Reach Guilty Verdict

Santos Javier Guevara Oliva faces life in prison without parole, making it the first non-murder case in county history to receive such a sentence

The door to the deliberation room had barely closed Friday afternoon before a Santa Barbara County jury reached guilty verdicts for a man accused of raping and impregnating his stepdaughter, who was 12 years old at the time.

Santos Javier Guevara Oliva, 35, will face a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, making it the first non-murder case to receive such a sentence in Santa Barbara County history.

Oliva, 35, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age and forcible rape.

The jury, which deliberated for just 18 minutes, also found true a special allegation that Oliva personally inflicted great bodily injury upon the child in the commission of the crimes.

He will remain in custody with no bail until his sentencing scheduled for May 11.

In 2013, law enforcement officials announced that they had arrested Oliva on charges of molesting and raping a Carpinteria girl. The arrest came after a four-month investigation that led officials to Maryland, where he was taken into custody.

Investigators learned of the crimes on Jan. 23, 2013, after Oliva allegedly sexually assaulted the daughter of his girlfriend, with whom he was living.

It subsequently was revealed that he had gotten the girl pregnant, and she later had an abortion.

He also molested another previous girlfriend's daughter in 2008, and both girls testified in the trial.

Oliva had fled the area when he learned he was to be questioned about the crimes, and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives discovered Oliva was staying at a relative’s home in Hyattsville, Md., where he was arrested on Feb. 25 by federal immigration officers.

ICE stated that Oliva is a citizen of El Salvador and was deported from the United States as an aggravated felon in December 2010.

Oliva was convicted of grand theft and false imprisonment in Santa Barbara in 2009 and was sentenced to two years in prison.

However, at an unknown place and time, he illegally re-entered the United States and took up residence in Carpinteria, law enforcement officials said.

The jury's verdicts were announced before Santa Barbara Superior Court before Judge Michael Carrozzo.

Earlier on Friday, both the prosecution and defense gave closing arguments, acknowledging how difficult the case had been because of the graphic nature of the testimony.

Both the girl who had become pregnant, who is 15 now, as well as the second victim who was molested by Oliva took the stand to describe their abuse.

Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Ladinig, who handles many of the sex-crime cases the DA's office prosecutes, said that most cases he deals with do not involve child rape, but rare cases do exist that involve such extreme crimes against children.

"This is that case," he told the jurors. "You don't think that this stuff can happen. You think in Santa Barbara it can't touch us here, but it does and it has."

Both girls were in middle school at the time they were sexually assaulted by their stepfather, he said, and were not fully aware of what had been done to them.

"These girls had their souls crushed. … They had their childhood shattered," he said.

Both the prosecution and defense agreed that Oliva had had sex with the girl, but differed on whether that would constitute rape, which must included force, duress, menace, violence or fear.

Ladinig argued that Oliva used force to overcome the girl's will when he pulled her pants down multiple times, and the girl responded by pulling them back up, indicating she did not want to have sex with the man,

Force to overcome her will, he argued, doesn't have to be a knife to the throat.

"She talked about being scared, because this is a person who is an adult, doing unspeakable things to here," he reminded the jury.

The girl testified that when she was being raped "my body was there but my soul wasn't."

She didn't fully understand sex at the time that Oliva had intercourse with her, and discovered she was 17 weeks pregnant when a 3 a.m. emergency room visit for vomiting and other symptoms prompted a doctor to examine the girl.

During the trial, the girl's emergency room doctor also testified, as well as her nurse practitioner, and the detective who interviewed the girl.

Jurors heard disturbing, graphic details about the girl's abortion, which was so traumatic physically it caused her to hemorrhage for days and kept her home from school for several weeks.

"It's hard to have children come in here and tell you what happened to them," Ladinig said. "Bravely did she tell the story of her rape."

"Thank goodness for the U.S. Marshall's Office," Ladinig said of the agency that ultimately tracked Oliva down in Maryland. "He's guilty, end of story."

Public Defender Mindy Boulet also presented a closing argument, acknowledging that it was a very hard case, and one that was not easy to sit through.

Boulet acknowledged that sexual intercourse occurred and that victim did not consent, but that forcible rape could not be argued in the case successfully because force, duress, menace or fear could not be proved on the part of the victim.

"He was never on top of her, he did not pin her down, that would be physical force," she said. "He didn't accomplish this with fear. He took advantage of the fact that she was innocent and naive, which is awful, but not rape."

Boulet also argued that pregnancy did not constitute great bodily injury.

But the jury ultimately disagreed, returning the verdict against Oliva in record time.

In a statement sent out late Friday afternoon, District Attorney Joyce Dudley commended Ladinig and his team "for their zealous prosecution of this predator and applauds all of the local and federal agencies who assisted in bringing this fugitive to justice."

Dudley also expressed gratitude to the two victims, "who bravely testified as to their sexual assaults, ensuring that this sexual predator will never again hurt another child."

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.