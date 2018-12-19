Jury Says City of Santa Maria Must Pay 2 Men Injured in Police Car Crash

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury handed down an approximately $420,000 judgement in a civil lawsuit filed by two men injured after their truck was rear-ended by a Santa Maria police car more than two years ago.

Jurors sided with plaintiffs Bob Otis Sell and Joel Hutchison in reaching the decision in Judge James Rigali’s courtroom earlier this month.

On May 19, 2016, Hutchison and Sell were in a pickup rear-ended by Officer Michael Wheeler when he reportedly was responding to a call. The officer looked at suspect information displayed on his in-dash computer when traffic ahead of him came to a stop on South Broadway near Enos Drive.

The officer slammed on his brakes but was unable to stop and rear-ended the plaintiffs’ vehicle. The two men were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The officer was not texting or otherwise using a cell phone during the accident, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

“The city of Santa Maria admitted fault in the accident, promptly paying the full value of the vehicle,” van de Kamp said. “However, the city contested the extent of the plaintiffs’ personal injuries and was unable to reach a reasonable settlement with the plaintiffs.”

Jurors were divided in their verdict, van de Kamp said. In a criminal case, jurors must reach a unanimous opinion, but in civil cases only a majority of jurors need to agree on a verdict.

“The city is disappointed with the verdict and is weighing its options, including seeking a new trial or appealing the judgment,” he added.

The plaintiffs were represented by attorneys Michael Clayton and Hal Farley.

“We’re happy with the result,” Clayton said.

Experts determined the patrol vehicle struck the men’s truck at 30 mph, Clayton said. The impact sent the truck into the back of another vehicle.

The lawsuit sought damages for loss of wages, hospital and medical costs, general damages, property damages and loss of earnings for the two men who worked as plumbers.

“It’s not a win-win. They’re just back to where they were before the accident,” Clayton said.

Clayton said the city provided a low settlement offer, leading to the jury trial to settle causation and damages after both sides stipulated the city was liable for the crash.

Both men have undergone surgeries and have medical liens due to their treatment after the crash while facing an additional surgery each, Clayton said.

“They're happy they're getting their operations so they will get back to where they were before the accident,” Clayton said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.