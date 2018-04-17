Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:04 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Jury Selection Starts Soon for Refugio Oil Spill Criminal Case Against Plains All-American Pipeline

Company faces multiple felony charges; trial in Santa Barbara County Superior Court is estimated to last three months

Workers in white suits clean shoreline. Click to view larger
Workers clean the shoreline at El Capitan State Beach in 2015 after a crude-oil spill from a Plains All-American Pipeline pipe. Jury selection is scheduled to start Thursday for the Refugio oil spill criminal case. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk file photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 17, 2018 | 2:38 p.m.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Thursday for the Refugio oil spill criminal case against Plains All-American Pipeline.

The trial in Santa Barbara County Superior Court is estimated to last three months, said Kevin Weichbrod, the Santa Barbara County deputy district attorney working on the case.

Plains All-American faces multiple felony charges related to the May 19, 2015, Refugio oil spill, when its pipeline ruptured near Refugio State Beach and sent 123,228 gallons of crude oil onto the coastline and into the ocean.  

A year later, a grand jury indicted the company on criminal charges, including knowingly discharging a pollutant into state waters and failing to notify authorities.

The charge against Kern County-based Plains employee James Buchanan was dropped, and Buchanan will be subpoenaed to appear as a witness during the trial, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Both of Plains’ pipelines in Santa Barbara County have been shut down since the spill, and the company has filed an application to replace them.

Federal investigators with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration concluded Plains failed to detect the rupture or the corrosion that caused it.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

