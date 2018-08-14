Tuesday, August 14 , 2018, 8:07 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jury Selection to Start for 2014 Homicide of Man Found Dead Near Guadalupe

Joseph Brian Morales is accused of first-degree murder in slaying of Javier Alcantar Limon

Murder victim’s memorial in front of farm field near Guadalupe. Click to view larger
A small memorial marks the location near Guadalupe where the body of Javier Alcantar Limon was found in August 2014. Jury selection was expected to begin Wednesday for the man accused of killing Limon — Joseph Brian Morales. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 14, 2018 | 5:55 p.m.

Jury selection was set to begin Wednesday in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of a state prison inmate accused of orchestrating a Santa Maria man’s killing in 2014.

Joseph Brian Morales, 30, has been charged with first-degree murder and assorted enhancements.

The start of jury selection falls just days before the fourth anniversary of the day Javier Alcantar Limon’s body was found along West Main Street west of Guadalupe on Aug. 19, 2014. 

Investigators from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department linked the slaying to drug-related and gang-related activity.

A group of farmworkers found Limon’s body just off the roadway, near the entrance to the Guadalupe Dunes, early in the morning. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Three other men and a woman also were charged in connection with the killing, but have since changed their pleas to guilty, leaving Morales as the only person to face a jury. 

At the time of the killing, Morales was serving time in state prison, and law enforcement officers say he orchestrated the death of Limon using a cellphone from his prison housing unit in Los Angeles County.

He previously had been sentenced to state prison for attempted murder, shooting from a vehicle, and dissuading or attempting to dissuade a witness by force or threat. Jurors also deemed Morales personally used a firearm causing great bodily injury.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser and defense attorney Michael Scott met with Judge James Voysey on Tuesday afternoon to resolve pre-trial matters, and expected to start the jury selection process on Wednesday.

This trial has been delayed due to a crowded court calendar with multiple murder cases, some involving the same attorneys or judges. 

