‘Just Between Us!’ TV Show Earns 2 Finalist Nominations for WAVE Awards

By Bill Smithers for 'Just Between Us!' | October 18, 2013 | 10:10 a.m.

Lorrie Bill
Lorrie Hull Smithers and Bill Smithers

The TV Santa Barbara interview program Just Between Us! — featuring hosts and producers William and Lorrie Hull Smithers — has received two finalist nominations for the 2013 WAVE (Western Access Video Excellence) Awards.

The awards will be presented by the Alliance for Community Media (Western Region) on Oct. 26 in San Jose.

The two nominated episodes, “Supervisor Lavagnino: 'Stand Down' in Santa Maria, CA” and “Brian Trautwein: Dealing With Coastal Erosion,” were directed by Jared Malone.

Bill Smithers had a 40-year career in theater, film and television, winning awards for his performances on and off-Broadway and was featured in the films Attack! and Papillon, and in the television series Executive Suite and Dallas. Lorrie Hull Smithers teaches acting in Santa Monica and Santa Barbara and is the author of Strasberg’s Method: As Taught by Lorrie Hull.

Just Between Us! has received seven WAVE nominations over a three-year period, the only program in TV Santa Barbara history to be so honored.

The two current nominations, as well as 129 of the show's other previously-broadcast episodes, may be viewed online by clicking here.

— Bill Smithers is host and producer of Just Between Us!

 

