‘Just Between Us!’ TV Show Named Finalist for Award

The TV Santa Barbara interview program Just Between Us! — featuring hosts and producers William and Lorrie Hull Smithers — has, for the second consecutive year, had two or more of its shows named finalists for the Alliance of Community Media’s WAVE Awards.

The ACM’s Western Region annually awards outstanding public-access television programs in various categories. Finalists are announced a month in advance of the selection ceremony in San Jose.

In 2009, when Lorrie Smithers’ co-host on Channel 17’s Alive After 65 became incapacitated, the show’s producer asked Bill to sign on. He did, and soon after the couple renamed the program.

Bill Smithers has had a 40-year acting career in theater, film, television and radio, including the films Attack! and Papillon; the television series Executive Suite and Dallas. For his Broadway debut as Tybalt in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet starring Olivia DeHavilland, he received a Theatre World Award. From 2003 until 2005 he produced and directed the Santa Barbara Theatre of the Air, a radio drama series, for UCSB’s radio station KCSB, broadcasting works of classic and contemporary playwrights.

Hull is an acting teacher, practicing in Santa Monica and Santa Barbara. She is also author of Strasberg’s Method: As Taught by Lorrie Hull. and is featured on the acting-training videos The Method and The Method II.

In recent broadcast history, Just Between Us! is the only Channel 17 television program to receive a total of five finalist nominations in a two-year period. The program’s two nominated shows in 2011: Arnold S. Jaffe, Immigration Attorney; and Audrey Addison Williams: Protesting SB 1070. In 2012: Professor Frank Doyle: ”IInnovator of the Year” (Artificial Pancreas); Coach Tim Robinson - Presidio Fencing Club; and Bryan and Patricia Rosen – Overseeing the Overseers.

Jared Malone, Just Between Us! director, won a 2012 WAVE Award for his Public Service Announcement Listen Up!

— Bill Smithers is host and producer of Just Between Us!