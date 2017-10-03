Just Communities Rising to the Challenge

Over the past year, Americans have been bombarded with images of communities in conflict, communities in crisis, of unjust communities. From Ferguson to Baltimore to Charlottesville, the country has seen what happens when oppression, inequality and hate go unchecked.

This week, in Santa Barbara, Just Communities is hosting the annual meeting of the National Federation for Just Communities (NFJC). The goal of the meeting is to collectively rise to the challenge of responding to this new national climate.

The NFJC is a coalition of like-minded organizations working across America to bring the values of diversity, inclusion, and social justice to schools, workplaces and communities. Members hail from all over the United States.

Each year, NFJC member organizations meet to learn from one another. Participants share resources, knowledge and best practices, and strengthen programs to advance NFJC's work of creating more just communities.

This year, participants are working collectively to craft effective and strategic advocacy plans to not only promote justice and equity in local communities, but also across the nation.

NFJC’s roots lie with a (now disbanded) national organization, the National Conference for Community and Justice, which was founded in 1927 and was the oldest non-sectarian, multi-issue, multi-stakeholder social justice organization in the country.

Just Communities was established in 2001 as a local chapter of the National Conference for Community and Justice. Now an independent group, Just Communities uses evidence-based education and organization development processes to effect whole systems change and produces measurable results.

— Nonie Hamilton for Just Communities.



