Just Communities Works to Build Places of Opportunity in Each Community

Nonprofit Q&A

It's time to get into the holiday spirit and join in on giving back to your community. Join in on the global day of giving this #GivingTuesday and donate to your favorite local nonprofits.

Noozhawk had the opportunity to sit down with Melissa Patrino, Development & Communications Manager at Just Communities, to learn more about how the nonprofit strengthens communities to create a more just tomorrow.

Just Communities

Question: What is the name & mission of your nonprofit?

Answer: Just Communities advances justice by building leadership, fostering change, and dismantling all forms of prejudice, discrimination, and oppression.

Q: How long has your nonprofit been in service and whom was it started by?

A: Just Communities was started in 2001 by a group of community leaders who were concerned about growing racial and economic tension in the Santa Ynez Valley. The organization quickly grew to serve the entire Central Coast.

Q: Why is your mission important to you?

A: Our mission is important to us because we are able to work with all sectors of the community to make Central Coast schools, organizations, agencies, and communities places of opportunity, not places of limitation. We do work that is challenging, distinctive, and needed. We bring together community members and empower them to be leaders who promote equity around issues of race, socio-economic class, sexual orientation, and gender. We advance justice by engaging our community in leadership development, dialogue, action planning, and mobilizing for social change.

Q: How is your nonprofit primarily funded and what are your greatest needs?

A: Just Communities is primarily funded through foundation grants, individual donors, and fee for service contracts. The most significant need is continuously growing our capacity to meet the expanding demand for our work without sacrificing the quality people have come to expect from Just Communities.

Q: In what ways does your nonprofit utilize it's funding?

A: Just Communities offers cultural competency training to organizational leaders, education seminars for the general public, leadership training institutes for students, parents, teachers, and school administrators, along with customized consultation to local agencies for diversity and organizational change initiatives. Just Communities consciously works with people from a diverse cross-section of the community along the lines of race, income, gender, sexual orientation, age, and religious affiliation.

Funding has been used to add a second office in Santa Maria to better serve North County and San Luis Obispo, and recruitment of new staff who are highly skilled and experienced.

Q: Can you tell us one success story from your nonprofit?

A: Over the past 17 years we have seen the impact of our organization on people’s lives and community, as evidence by Alloy Zarate who is a participant in our youth leadership programs.

"Around the time that I joined CAN DO! I felt like I was stuck in life. Everything was just so bland and I felt like I wasn't growing as a person, but then I started working with Just Communities and it's just like a whole different environment. I enjoyed working with everyone in Just Communities."

Q: What makes your nonprofit different from others?

A: Our expertise in human relations uniquely positions us to serve people and organizations in the education, health care, non-profit, government, and business sectors. The breadth of our vision statement to "ensure that all people are connected, respected, and valued" does not limit our service to a single constituency. Whether we are training health care providers on cultural competency, facilitating a diverse collaboration of service providers to address youth violence, or empowering at-risk teens as leaders in their schools, Just Communities continues to bridge differences among those of diverse backgrounds and cultures to strengthen the local community and advance social justice.

Just Communities offers the following programs:

Institute for Equity in Education (IEE) is a 5-day residential workshop for educators. IEE helps teachers, counselors, administrators, board members, and other school and district staff increase their understanding of how race, socioeconomic class, and individual and institutional bias affect teaching and learning.

Parents for Inclusion, Diversity, and Access (PIDA) is a diverse group of 12-15 parents/guardians meet for 18-hours of dialogue and action planning with a focus on academic opportunity and achievement gaps in their school.

Talking in Class is a program for 25-35 students in grades 7-12 to come together for three one-day sessions. Talking in Class is premised on the belief that if schools are to be successful, students must be an integral part of the conversation and the solutions.

Just Communities’ Safe Schools Program is a one to two-day training designed to help K-12 educators, administrators, staff, and high school students better understand the root causes of sex & gender-based harassment, bullying, and violence; develop a common language and framework for understanding and talking about the issues; and engage in problem solving and action planning designed to make schools safer for all students.

The CommUnity Leadership Institute (CLI) is an 8-day residential summer program for high school aged youth from Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties. Participants learn about issues of identity, diversity, and equity, and are empowered with the knowledge and skills to promote justice in their schools and communities.

Change Agent Network for Dismantling Oppression (CAN DO!) is the year round follow-up and networking program for Just Communities' CommUnity Leadership Institute (CLI) and Talking in Class graduates and any youth interested in social justice in the Central Coast. The program is completely youth-run and youth-led.

The Language Justice Initiative promotes best practices for creating inclusive multilingual spaces where all languages are valued equally and speakers of different languages benefit from listening to and sharing with one other. Our programs prepare interpreters and translators to create a more inclusive community by improving access to multilingual spaces in which people can connect across differences of language, culture, race, ethnicity, and immigration experience.

NepanTiahui Strives to collaborate with schools, museums, the healthcare system, businesses, community organizations, nonprofits, & government agencies to improve outcomes through culturally relevant content and culturally proficient practices within those spaces.

Organization Development, Coaching & Customized Training: Just Communities combines expertise in organization development, training, strategic planning, and coaching to bring a customized approach to helping schools, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and businesses accomplish their goals related to equity, inclusion, and diversity.

Law Enforcement / Criminal Justice System: We have been working with the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) to provide training to all sworn officers on Implicit Bias and how officers and the department as a whole can mitigate the negative impact of Implicit Bias as they work with the community.

Q: How do people get involved/volunteer for your nonprofit?

A: If you are interested in learning more about Just Communities or want to get involved, visit our website www.just-communities.org or contact our office at 805-966-2063.

Q: How does the work of your nonprofit get communicated to the public?

A: We intentionally communicate about our work through our bilingual monthly newsletter which highlights our past, present and future as an organization serving the Central Coast. Our bilingual monthly newsletter shares about our programs, trainings, current events, our team, and provides an opportunity for the community to hear directly from program participants by including interview quotes. Visit our website to sign up to receive our newsletter: www.just-communities.org.

Our Just Communities' Facebook and Instagram social media accounts offer a quick line of communication between our organization and the community. Our social media accounts allow us to share pictures, videos, and news articles about our work.

The impact of our organization on people’s lives and community speaks for itself. Past participants and graduates of our programs are our biggest advocates and supporters of our work. Our work is often communicated to the public through word of mouth, letters of support, and testimonials.

Q: Can you tell us one short-term goal and one long-term goal that your nonprofit has?

A: One of our short-term goals is to invite the community to our first annual Social Equity Summit, where we will bring together 150+ members of the Central Coast community from all sectors to learn and discuss issues of social justice, along with creating a strategy to invest and give back to our community. The Social Equity Summit will be an annual event that creates lasting change by providing effective training, data, research, and promising practices for everyone involved. The event will be held on Thursday, January 24th at the Cabrillo Ballroom in Santa Barbara.

A long-term goal of ours is to continue expanding our programs in Santa Maria, Ventura, and throughout the Central Coast, as well as getting the community to become more aware of who we are and our services.

Click here to make a donation to Just Communities.