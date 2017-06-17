Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:09 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Justice System Reentry Committee Seeks New Members

By Elizabeth Krene for Santa Barbara County Probation Office | June 17, 2017 | 4:08 p.m.

The Reentry Steering Committee (RSC), a subcommittee of Santa Barbara County Community Corrections Partnership, wants to add voting members who represent the broad community affected by incarceration and involvement in the criminal-justice system.

The RSC is a body of justice-system representatives, community-based reentry professionals, and advocates working together to ensure criminal justice-involved individuals experience a successful transition from incarceration to community living.

RSC members have the opportunity to voice their expertise in a forum that helps set program priorities and express reentry needs to leaders of the county’s criminal-justice system.

Formerly incarcerated, family members of the formerly incarcerated, advocates who are professionally involved in the treatment and/or rehabilitation of justice involved individuals are encouraged to apply.

In an effort to provide coordinated services that meet individually unique needs of the formerly incarcerated individuals, the committee is represented by county agencies and organizations involved at various stages of the criminal justice system.

They include community-based agencies, educational institutions, and treatment providers, as well as multiple noncriminal justice county agencies.

Currently, the RSC is an advisory body to the Sheriff’s Day Reporting Centers for state parolees (a partnership with California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) and the Probation Report and Resource Centers serving probationers.

The committee provides leadership and direction to the county’s Jail Discharge Planning services, in and out of custody evidence-based programming and the overall reentry and programs plan for the new Northern Branch Jail facility.

The RSC also seeks to identify appropriate funding sources to support reentry efforts across the county.

To submit an application, visit http://www.countyofsb.org/probation/rsc.sbc. The application also is available by contacting Felicia Chavez, 882-3638. Deadline for applications is July 7.

For additional information on the RSC, contact committee co-chairs Probation Manager Kimberly Shean at [email protected] or Sheriff’s Program Supervisor Katherine Ward at [email protected]

— Elizabeth Krene for Santa Barbara County Probation Office.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 