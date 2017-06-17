Justice System Reentry Committee Seeks New Members

The Reentry Steering Committee (RSC), a subcommittee of Santa Barbara County Community Corrections Partnership, wants to add voting members who represent the broad community affected by incarceration and involvement in the criminal-justice system.

The RSC is a body of justice-system representatives, community-based reentry professionals, and advocates working together to ensure criminal justice-involved individuals experience a successful transition from incarceration to community living.

RSC members have the opportunity to voice their expertise in a forum that helps set program priorities and express reentry needs to leaders of the county’s criminal-justice system.

Formerly incarcerated, family members of the formerly incarcerated, advocates who are professionally involved in the treatment and/or rehabilitation of justice involved individuals are encouraged to apply.

In an effort to provide coordinated services that meet individually unique needs of the formerly incarcerated individuals, the committee is represented by county agencies and organizations involved at various stages of the criminal justice system.

They include community-based agencies, educational institutions, and treatment providers, as well as multiple noncriminal justice county agencies.

Currently, the RSC is an advisory body to the Sheriff’s Day Reporting Centers for state parolees (a partnership with California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) and the Probation Report and Resource Centers serving probationers.

The committee provides leadership and direction to the county’s Jail Discharge Planning services, in and out of custody evidence-based programming and the overall reentry and programs plan for the new Northern Branch Jail facility.

The RSC also seeks to identify appropriate funding sources to support reentry efforts across the county.

To submit an application, visit http://www.countyofsb.org/probation/rsc.sbc. The application also is available by contacting Felicia Chavez, 882-3638. Deadline for applications is July 7.

For additional information on the RSC, contact committee co-chairs Probation Manager Kimberly Shean at [email protected] or Sheriff’s Program Supervisor Katherine Ward at [email protected]

— Elizabeth Krene for Santa Barbara County Probation Office.