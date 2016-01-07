Justin Fareed Announces $800,000 Raised in 2015 Collections for Congressional Campaign

Baseball

Justin Fareed on Thursday announced a fundraising surge of more than $400,000 in the fourth quarter of 2015, bringing his total contributions to more than $800,000 in his bid for the open seat in California’s 24th Congressional District.

“I’m humbled and encouraged by the financial support our campaign garnered in 2015,” Fareed, a Republican, said in a statement. “As we have worked to lay a strong foundation for our campaign, one message has echoed throughout our district and state: career politicians have failed to provide the solutions necessary to move our country forward.”

He said it was time for “the next generation of leaders in Washington” to tackle issues vital to the nation’s security and economic stability.

“America is a can-do country; unfortunately our broken political system has produced a Congress that can’t get anything done,” Fareed said. “I am determined to bring fresh ideas to Washington that will help our families create a better America for their kids and grandkids.”

Fareed’s momentum has steadily increased in the last year as demonstrated by his fundraising reports. His campaign raised $102,000 in the first quarter of 2015, with an additional $118,000 in the second quarter, $212,000 in the third quarter, and surged in the fourth quarter by bringing in more than $400,000 to close the year.

Fareed is a third-generation cattle rancher and currently serves as vice president of his family’s local business, Pro Band Sports Industries Inc. Born and raised in Santa Barbara, he played football at Santa Barbara High School and UCLA before working on the UCLA football coaching staff and then as a legislative aide on Capitol Hill for Rep. Ed Whitfield, R-Ky.

Click here for more information about Justin Fareed for Congress, or call 805.316.0526.

— Kayla Berube is campaign manager for Justin Fareed for Congress.