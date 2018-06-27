Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:57 am | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Justin Fareed Announces New Fourth Quarter Campaign Contributions

By Christiana Purves for Justin Fareed | February 5, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Justin Fareed confirmed Feb. 1, 2016, a fundraising surge of $438,353, making him the top fundraiser in the fourth quarter of 2015, bringing his total contributions to $870,898 in his bid for the open seat in California’s 24th Congressional District.

“I am humbled and encouraged by the strong financial support and enthusiasm that our campaign has garnered,” said Fareed. “As we move forward in 2016, I will continue to address the issues of our nation’s security and economic stability and offer the solutions that career politicians have failed to provide.”

As demonstrated in the release of the year-end reports, Fareed’s campaign continues to gain momentum starting the race with $102,000 in the 1st quarter of 2015, $118,000 in the 2nd quarter, $212,000 in the 3rd quarter, and a surge in the 4th quarter ending the year with more than $438,000. 

Justin Fareed is a third generation cattle rancher and currently serves as vice president of his family’s local business, Pro Band Sports Industries, Inc. 

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, he was a UC Los Angeles football running back and worked on the UCLA football coaching staff before serving under Congressman Ed Whitfield as a legislative aid on Capitol Hill.

Christiana Purves represents Justin Fareed.

 

