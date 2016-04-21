Justin Fareed Campaign Hits $1 Million Raised to Date

Justin Fareed for Congress has released its first quarter fundraising numbers, totaling $1,035,374 raised to date and $166,027 raised in the first quarter of 2016 for Fareed’s campaign for California’s 24th congressional seat.

“These figures are much more than just numbers on a page; they are Central Coast and national voices ready to bring next generation leadership and 21st century policies to Congress,” said Fareed. “The amount of support our campaign has garnered within the past few months is both humbling and inspiring,”

With every fundraising quarter that passes, Justin Fareed for Congress continues to show the campaign’s unwavering and strengthening momentum behind his message of bringing next generation leadership to Congress.

Fareed is also incredibly honored to have an army of grassroots leaders, as well as endorsements from both locally and nationally elected officials.

Within the last month Justin Fareed for Congress released endorsements from Reps. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) and Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), and more than 50 prominent leaders along the Central Coast, including Chairman of Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors Peter Adam.

Fareed looks forward to building upon the grassroots effort fueling the campaign and the release of notable endorsements in the coming weeks, ahead of the June 7 primary.

— Christiana Purves represents Justin Fareed for Congress.