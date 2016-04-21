Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:06 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Justin Fareed Campaign Hits $1 Million Raised to Date

By Christiana Purves for Justin Fareed for Congress | April 21, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Justin Fareed for Congress has released its first quarter fundraising numbers, totaling $1,035,374 raised to date and $166,027 raised in the first quarter of 2016 for Fareed’s campaign for California’s 24th congressional seat.

“These figures are much more than just numbers on a page; they are Central Coast and national voices ready to bring next generation leadership and 21st century policies to Congress,” said Fareed. “The amount of support our campaign has garnered within the past few months is both humbling and inspiring,”

With every fundraising quarter that passes, Justin Fareed for Congress continues to show the campaign’s unwavering and strengthening momentum behind his message of bringing next generation leadership to Congress.

Fareed is also incredibly honored to have an army of grassroots leaders, as well as endorsements from both locally and nationally elected officials.

Within the last month Justin Fareed for Congress released endorsements from Reps. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) and Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), and more than 50 prominent leaders along the Central Coast, including Chairman of Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors Peter Adam.

Fareed looks forward to building upon the grassroots effort fueling the campaign and the release of notable endorsements in the coming weeks, ahead of the June 7 primary.

Christiana Purves represents Justin Fareed for Congress.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 