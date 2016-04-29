Justin Fareed Earns Support of Trio of Young GOP Congressmembers

Justin Fareed for Congress has announced the endorsements of three of the youngest GOP members in Congress — Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) and Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) — building upon the strong list of national and local leaders who support his campaign for California’s 24th Congressional District seat.

As next generation leaders themselves, each of the three representatives has worked hard to put forth lasting policies in Congress and fight for a better nation for the next generation.

They each praised Fareed for his commitment to bringing 21st-century solutions to Washington and for his determination to get Congress working again for the American people and future generations.

“Washington is in need of next generation leaders committed to getting our country back on track and working again for American families,” said Stefanik. “Justin Fareed has the determination to cut through the bureaucracy in order to move our country forward, and that is why I’m proud to support him for California’s 24th Congressional District.”

“Congress is currently stuck in a pattern of inaction, where problems are often ignored and pushed off onto the next generation, which is why I fully support Justin Fareed for California’s 24th Congressional District,” said Curbelo. “Justin possesses the qualities necessary to be a successful congressman, including the next-generation leadership needed to create lasting solutions and the energy required to see his plans through. He will serve as a concrete voice for the people of his district and fight against the status quo, creating a stronger nation for generations to come.”

“I enthusiastically support Justin Fareed for Congress,” said Zeldin. “Justin exemplifies the qualities that are necessary to be an effective congressman: hard-working, determined and principled. He understands the need for a strong and effective foreign policy, such as strengthening our relationships with our allies like Israel. Justin will be a strong voice for the residents of California’s 24th Congressional District in Washington, D.C.”

Fareed is honored to have the backing of such influential leaders in Congress and looks forward to working with them to better the future of our nation.

— Christiana Purves represents Justin Fareed for Congress.