Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:32 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Justin Fareed Earns Support of Trio of Young GOP Congressmembers

By Christiana Purves for Justin Fareed for Congress | April 29, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

Justin Fareed for Congress has announced the endorsements of three of the youngest GOP members in Congress — Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) and Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) — building upon the strong list of national and local leaders who support his campaign for California’s 24th Congressional District seat.

As next generation leaders themselves, each of the three representatives has worked hard to put forth lasting policies in Congress and fight for a better nation for the next generation.

They each praised Fareed for his commitment to bringing 21st-century solutions to Washington and for his determination to get Congress working again for the American people and future generations.

“Washington is in need of next generation leaders committed to getting our country back on track and working again for American families,” said Stefanik. “Justin Fareed has the determination to cut through the bureaucracy in order to move our country forward, and that is why I’m proud to support him for California’s 24th Congressional District.”

“Congress is currently stuck in a pattern of inaction, where problems are often ignored and pushed off onto the next generation, which is why I fully support Justin Fareed for California’s 24th Congressional District,” said Curbelo. “Justin possesses the qualities necessary to be a successful congressman, including the next-generation leadership needed to create lasting solutions and the energy required to see his plans through. He will serve as a concrete voice for the people of his district and fight against the status quo, creating a stronger nation for generations to come.”

“I enthusiastically support Justin Fareed for Congress,” said Zeldin. “Justin exemplifies the qualities that are necessary to be an effective congressman: hard-working, determined and principled. He understands the need for a strong and effective foreign policy, such as strengthening our relationships with our allies like Israel. Justin will be a strong voice for the residents of California’s 24th Congressional District in Washington, D.C.”

Fareed is honored to have the backing of such influential leaders in Congress and looks forward to working with them to better the future of our nation.

Christiana Purves represents Justin Fareed for Congress.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 