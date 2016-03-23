Justin Fareed for Congress Announces Over 50 Campaign Endorsements From Central Coast Community

Following the recent announcement of Santa Barbara Supervisor Peter Adam’s endorsement, the Justin Fareed for Congress campaign has released its list of community leadership endorsements, comprising more than 50 community leaders and activists along California’s Central Coast.

These individuals are looking for a candidate who will bring next generation leadership to Washington and get Congress working again for the people.

“Justin understands the needs and desires of the locals in our community, and I’m honored to support his campaign to represent us in Congress,” the Honorable Joe Centeno said. “His knowledge, passion and drive will serve us well in D.C.”

“What makes Justin unique is his unwavering focus, determination and community engagement,” said Santa Maria Mayor Pro Tem Etta Waterfield. “Justin’s knowledge and understanding of past and current issues makes him wise beyond his years. That is why I fully support Justin Fareed in his run for Congress.”

“Justin has an understanding of business, the workings of the federal government and foreign policy that is superior to any other candidate in the race,” Supervisor Peter Adam said. “That alone is enough to earn my support, but he also represents the next generation, who will inherit and must pay for the debt that we have incurred and will bring real resolve to Washington for today and future generations.”

“The Central Coast needs a representative who will lead Congress to fiscally responsible solutions and focus on issues important to our people and district,” said Councilman Jim Mosby. “Justin embodies the next generation leadership required to get Congress functional again and is the only candidate I see fit to bring representation back to California’s 24th district. I’m privileged to endorse his campaign.”

Justin is overwhelmed and encouraged by the outpouring of steadfast support within the 24thCongressional District, and will continue to work to bring a voice for the future of the Central Coast to Washington.

Fareeds endorsements include the following:

» Peter Adam, chairman of Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors

» Joe Armendariz, former Carpinteria city councilman and Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association president

» Mike Brady, former president of the Santa Ynez Valley Association of Realtors

» Trent Benedetti, member of the board of directors of the Committee to Improve North County and longtime local business owner

» John Bennett, restaurant owner, Brophy Brothers; founder, Monarch Recovery and The Landing

» Joe Centeno, former mayor of Santa Maria, former Santa Barbara County supervisor and former Santa Maria police chief

» Barbara and Bill Clingwald, Carpinteria Activists

» Jim Diani, founding member of the Santa Maria Police Council

» Mary Jo Del Campo, board president of San Miguel Schools

» Missy DeYoung, Santa Barbara Activist

» Felix Esparza, retired Santa Maria Police officer and local small business owner

» Larry Ferini, planning commissioner of the County of Santa Barbara, owner of Rancho Laguna Farms

» Ottsy and Daren Gee, Owners, Darensberries

» Steve Golis, co-founder, Radius Group

» Les Graulich, Plantel Nurseries

» Greg Grewal, Creston rancher and Water Rights Activist

» Mike and Betz Hadley, Community Leaders, Santa Ynez

» Leslie Halls, San Luis Obispo Activist and former executive director of San Luis Obispo County Builders Exchange

» Stephen Harrison, veteran, at-risk youth counselor and Army chaplain assistant

» Mike Hendrickson, realtor and community leader

» Doug Herthel, veterinarian and founder of Alamo Pintado Equine Medical Center

» Steve Hyslop, Owner, Chuck’s Waterfront Grill

» Robert and Carol Jackson, owners of Meyenberg Goat Milk Products and members of Solvang Rotary Club and Vikings of Solvang

» Si Jenkins, owner of Jedlicka’s Western Wear

» Bob Kingston, Carpinteria Rotary Club president and businessman

» The Honorable Bob Lagomarsino, Former U.S. Representative, CA-19

» Dennis Loucks, water rights activist

» Madalyn McDaniels, Atascadero activist

» Mary Kay Mills, Member, Atascadero School Board

» Jim Mosby, Lompoc City Councilman

» Ryan Newkirk, operations manager of Steinbeck Vineyards and water rights activist

» Dana Newquist, former member of the Montecito Fire Prevention Board

» David Newton, economist

» Jeremiah O’Brien, former president of the Morro Bay Fishermen’s Association

» Alice Patino, mayor of Santa Maria

» Bruce Porter, president of Santa Ynez School Board

» Lee Rosenberg, Santa Ynez resident and founder and president of the Vineyard Valley Theatre Company

» Nancy, Noel and Carin Ryan, Creston ranchers

» Andrew Salazar, Former Mayor of Lompoc

» Patrick Sheehy, Los Padres Berries Farms, Santa Maria

» Gerry B. Shepherd, Community Leader, Santa Ynez

» Rick Soto, pastor at The Ranch Church

» Beatrice Spencer, Arroyo Grande business owner and activist

» Howie and Bev Steinbeck, Owner, Steinbeck Vineyards

» Reverend Jim Stretchberry, Santa Barbara pastor

» Marvin, Paulette and Mark Teixeira, Teixeira Farms

» Karli and Curtis Twisselman, owners of Best Ever Salsa Co., Paso Robles

» June Van Wingerden, owner of Ocean Breeze International, former California Woman of the Year and former Vice President of the Carpinteria Valley Water District Board

» Jim Worthen, First Vice Chair, Santa Barbara Republican Central Committee

» Etta Waterfield, Mayor Pro Tem of Santa Maria

— Christiana Purves represents Justin Fareed for Congress.