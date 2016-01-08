Monday, April 2 , 2018, 2:22 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Justin Fareed Garners Significant Fourth Quarter Campaign Contributions

By Kayla Berube for Justin Fareed | January 8, 2016 | 12:40 p.m.

Justin Fareed announced Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, a fundraising surge of over $400,000 in the fourth quarter of 2015, bringing his total contributions to over $800,000 in his bid for the open seat in California’s 24th Congressional District. 

“I’m humbled and encouraged by the financial support our campaign garnered in 2015. As we have worked to lay a strong foundation for our campaign, one message has echoed throughout our district and state: career politicians have failed to provide the solutions necessary to move our country forward,” said Fareed. “The next generation of leaders in Washington must tackle issues vital to our nation’s security and economic stability.”

“America is a can-do country; unfortunately our broken political system has produced a Congress that can’t get anything done,” he said. “I am determined to bring fresh ideas to Washington that will help our families create a better America for their kids and grandkids.”

Fareed’s momentum has steadily increased in the last year as demonstrated by his fundraising reports. His campaign raised $102,000 in the 1st quarter of 2015, with an additional $118,000 in the 2nd quarter, $212,000 in the 3rd quarter, and surged in the 4th quarter by bringing in more than $400,000 to close the year. 

Fareed is a third generation cattle rancher and currently serves as vice president of his family’s local business, ProBand Sports Industries, Inc.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, he was a UC Los Angeles football running back and worked on the UCLA football coaching staff before serving under Congressman Ed Whitfield as a legislative aid on Capitol Hill.

Kayla Berube represents Justin Fareed.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 