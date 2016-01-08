Justin Fareed Garners Significant Fourth Quarter Campaign Contributions

Baseball

Justin Fareed announced Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, a fundraising surge of over $400,000 in the fourth quarter of 2015, bringing his total contributions to over $800,000 in his bid for the open seat in California’s 24th Congressional District.

“I’m humbled and encouraged by the financial support our campaign garnered in 2015. As we have worked to lay a strong foundation for our campaign, one message has echoed throughout our district and state: career politicians have failed to provide the solutions necessary to move our country forward,” said Fareed. “The next generation of leaders in Washington must tackle issues vital to our nation’s security and economic stability.”

“America is a can-do country; unfortunately our broken political system has produced a Congress that can’t get anything done,” he said. “I am determined to bring fresh ideas to Washington that will help our families create a better America for their kids and grandkids.”

Fareed’s momentum has steadily increased in the last year as demonstrated by his fundraising reports. His campaign raised $102,000 in the 1st quarter of 2015, with an additional $118,000 in the 2nd quarter, $212,000 in the 3rd quarter, and surged in the 4th quarter by bringing in more than $400,000 to close the year.

Fareed is a third generation cattle rancher and currently serves as vice president of his family’s local business, ProBand Sports Industries, Inc.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, he was a UC Los Angeles football running back and worked on the UCLA football coaching staff before serving under Congressman Ed Whitfield as a legislative aid on Capitol Hill.

— Kayla Berube represents Justin Fareed.