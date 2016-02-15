Justin Fareed Issues Statement on Obama $4.1 Trillion Budget Proposal

Justin Fareed issued the following statement in response to President Obama’s $4.1 trillion budget proposal:
“President Obama's $4.1 trillion budget proposal is absolutely egregious. This budget plan would increase taxes on American small business owners, who are already over taxed and over regulated, by $3.4 trillion over the next 10 years.
"This is politics as usual: Budgets that increase taxes with hidden costs like the $10-a-barrel oil tax that will ultimately drive up gas prices for the taxpayer.
"With this type of out of control spending, there is no consideration given to future generations of Americans that will be saddled with this debt. As your representative, I will hold the government accountable and work to improve the budget system to avoid wasteful spending."
— Christiana Purves represents Justin Fareed.