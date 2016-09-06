Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:05 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Justin Fareed: Why I’m Running for Congress, and Am a Fresh Voice and Choice for the Job

By Justin Fareed | September 6, 2016 | 3:40 p.m.

(Justin Fareed for Congress video)

Working for a senior member of Congress a few years ago, it was my responsibility to work on issues from foreign policy to small business, agriculture, commerce, manufacturing and trade.

I saw all that is wrong with politics during my time in Washington. We have a lot of problems that aren’t being dealt with because it’s politically expedient not to address them. It’s a zero-sum game of winner take all, and the biggest losers are the American people and the future of our country.

If we don’t start addressing problems like our nation’s debt, it’s going to affect us by driving up the costs of doing business and the taxes, regulations and fees that are associated with all products and services, from the total cost of groceries to a plane ticket.

It’s going to make it less possible to invest in things that actually yield a return for taxpayers and improve our lives.

The House of Representatives is supposed to be comprised of 435 servant leaders whose first priority is to represent the people of their districts. However, corrupt machine politicians have moved away from representing the people and have taken on a mindset of doing whatever it takes to get elected.

This unfortunate culture has made it an advantage for self-interested politicians to point the finger at the opposite party, opposite chamber or the president for not doing their job. Instead of providing real solutions, political insiders find it more expedient to say they’ve done something without actually accomplishing anything in order to get re-elected.

We must break this cycle, and in order to do so, we need to elect policy makers who have the mindset, determination and courage to do what’s best for their communities by offering long-range solutions to the problems that have festered for many decades.

I decided to run for Congress to represent my home community and Central Coast values. This includes implementing long-range solutions to California’s water crisis by investing in our infrastructure, reining in overreach imposed by unelected bureaucrats in Washington, and reforming Congress’ ineffective budget process into a working system that reduces waste, eliminates fraud and ensures we’re spending taxpayer dollars wisely.

As a third-generation cattle rancher and someone who grew up building a startup out of the garage with my family, I understand the impacts of poor representation. As someone who’s inheriting the debt created by past and current politicians, I feel the implications of this do-nothing culture in Washington much more than someone who has been a part of the culture and a politician his entire professional career.

This November, voters have the opportunity to break the cycle. I offer fresh ideas, willingness to represent the people and the capability to create long-range solutions to the many problems we face as a nation.

It’s my mission to truly represent the people of our district, and to bring the Central Coast values brushed aside by self-interested career politicians back to Washington.

Justin Fareed is the Republican nominee for California’s 24th Congressional District seat. Click here for more information about Justin Fareed for Congress. The opinions expressed are his own.

