Justin Lehman Powers San Marcos Past Royal in Boys Lacrosse Finale
Dakota Crowley of San Marcos prepares to fire a shot on goal during 17-6 victory over Royal.
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 4, 2016 | 5:27 p.m.
Team captain Justin Lehman scored six goals, powering San Marcos to a 17-6 win over Royal in its boys lacrosse final on Wednesday night.
The Royals finished with an 8-3 record in their second year as a program.
Paul Robitaille tallied four goals and Jack Palmer scored two as San Marcos blew the game open after falling behind by one goal early in the game. Dakota Crowley, Pepe Mejia, Patrick Regan, Trey Tank and Josh Blanchard added single goals and Cannan Cates picked up an assist.
Justin Lehman tries to elude a Royal defender. Lehman scored six goals.
