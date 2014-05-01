Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:39 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Justin Mendoza Joins Montecito Bank & Trust as VP, Branch Manager

By Andy Silverman for Montecito Bank & Trust | May 1, 2014 | 6:42 p.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Justin Mendoza has joined the bank as vice president and branch manager of the Goleta Branch, located on Calle Real.

“We are very excited to welcome Justin to the MB&T team,” President/CEO Janet Garufis said. “His 15 years of experience in financial services serving customers in the Goleta Valley and Santa Barbara makes him a perfect fit to lead our Goleta Branch. Justin shares our values of providing a world-class customer experience and giving back to the communities where we do business.”

Mendoza is originally from Ventura County, and has lived in the Goleta area since 1998. He attended UC Santa Barbara, where he studied electrical engineering and business economics.

Mendoza began his banking career as a part-time associate while attending UC Santa Barbara, and worked his way up the ranks to branch management, where he has been for the last eight years.

He is an active member of the Goleta Lions Club and the Young Leaders Society division of the Santa Barbara United Way, and has worked with Ventura County Foodshare, Ventura County Rescue Mission and Casa Pacifica. Mendoza also has a passion for reef keeping as a salt water aquarist.

Montecito Bank & Trust received a 2013 designation of a Premier Performing Bank by The Findley Reports, an independent service which rates the annual financial performance of California banks. The Findley Reports has designated Montecito Bank & Trust as a Premier Performing or Super Premier Performing bank 28 times in its 39-year history.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Corporation, is the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in the tri-counties. Founded in 1975, with nine branch offices located in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura and Westlake Village, the bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management.

Its Wealth Management Division provides full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.

— Andy Silverman is a marketing coordinator for Montecito Bank & Trust.

