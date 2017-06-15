Justina Alexis Korenko of Lompoc, 1995-2017

Posted on June 15, 2017 | 10:17 p.m.

Source: Lisa Warner-Korenko

On June 1, 2017, the world lost a very special young lady. Her name is Justina Alexis Korenko, also known as Stinaboleena. She died from natural causes although dying at the age of 22 hardly seems natural.

Justina was born in Santa Barbara on April 12, 1995. Life was easy for her until she was 19 months old. In November 1996, her life took a drastic turn when she was diagnosed with a pediatric cancer called neuroblastoma and a brain damaging autoimmune disease called Opsoclonus-Myoclonus Syndrome.

Years of treatment at Cottage Hospital, Children's Los Angeles and City of Hope were successful in putting her cancer in remission. Treatment also spared her brain but not entirely. She had suffered enough brain damage to cause her a lifetime of significant disabilities.

She was able to regain walking and talking but she would forever have the mentality of about an 11-year-old. The damage also was responsible for psychiatric issues and a poor understanding of social skill.

Despite the damage, Justina had a dynamic personality. Her character made up for areas that were damaged. She became a master of facial expressions and body language. She couldn't count change for a dollar but she could tell if a person was having a hard time.

It became her mission to care for people and all other forms of life. Even if she was having a hard day, she would tend to others with her famous bear hugs and kind words.

Along with caring for others, she had a deep passion for babies. She so much wanted to have babies when she grew up. From the time she got sick, she always had a special baby doll. Her current baby (you never call them dolls) was a very realistic little boy named Charlie.

All of her babies had significant medical problems, and she would tenderly care for all of then. Interestingly, the day before she died, she accepted that Charlie was completely healthy and no longer had any medical issues.

Sadly, justina suffered from teasing and bullying. School was hard, and finding acceptance was nearly impossible. She did have a handful of good friends, and was particularly close to her family.

She knew people could be cruel and she simply couldn't understand why. It didn't stop her from saying hi and sharing a compliment with everybody she passed. She also had the habit of touching people. She'd stroke their clothing or run her fingers through their hair.

Words couldn't do what the human touch could. She also had no filter when it came to her mouth. She'd blurt out whatever her brain thought up. We never knew what she would say, and it caused a few embarrassing moments.

The love she gave to everyone was genuine and unforgettable. If you met Justina, you had a loyal friend for life.

Our home is empty now. No more constant chatter or a thousand questions, no Rugrats on TV, no more off-key singing to her iPod. But most of all, no more "I love you momma and daddy, goodnight, kiss kiss and see you in the morning."

She is survived by her parents, Lisa and Jared Korenko; her siblings, Kelsey Warner-Lehne and Travis Prendergast; her paternal grandparents, Vicente and Alexis Garcia; and her maternal grandparents, Helen Aanstoos and Norman Warner. She is also survived by Moki, Abby and Yota, the family's Chihuahuas, her beloved cats, Cash and Mr. Kitty, and by her fish.

A memorial service will be held this Saturday, June 17, 2017 at noon. It will be held at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 500 E. North ave. In Lompoc.

A potluck will follow at Thompson Park.

Financial donations are greatly appreciated and they can directly deposited at Rabobank under Justina Korenko. For information or questions, contact her sister Kelsey at 805.291.9155.

There also is a GoFundMe account that has been set up for the family. Click here to donate.