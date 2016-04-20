Judge Continues Juvenile Court Case Against Santa Maria Teen Mom

Court date pushed another month for the girl charged with murder for allegedly killing her newborn baby

The continued hearing for a girl accused of killing her newborn baby was again delayed Wednesday in Santa Maria Juvenile Court.

Judge Arthur Garcia ordered participants to return to court May 25 and said he expected attorneys to move the case forward in some fashion next month.

“I know it’s a serious case,” he said, in asking how much time was needed before the case could move forward.

The 15-year-old girl, referred to as Maribel S. due to her age, was arrested by Santa Maria police in January for suspicion of killing her newborn baby and charged with murder.

Defense attorney Lea Villegas said she needed another month since the investigation is ongoing.

She added she expected to have a better vision for the defense case by next month.

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian agreed to the latest delay in the case.

After giving birth at home, the girl showed up Jan. 17 at Marian Regional Medical Center where officers were summoned, authorities said.

Police later found the dead baby at the girl’s residence.

An autopsy conducted three days later determined the baby died of traumatic injuries, leading police to open a murder investigation.

A week after the autopsy, officers arrested the 15-year-old mother for alleging killing the baby.

While juvenile court has many similarities with adult court, some key differences remain including participation of a minor’s parents.

Some terminology also is different with a first hearing akin to an arraignment for adult defendants.

Most juvenile court cases are closed, but for some cases, based on the charges, media and other members of the public are allowed to attend hearings

