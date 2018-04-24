County Considers Shifting Juvenile Justice Mental Health Services to Private Company

Santa Barbara County Probation Department leaders want to use a private company for mental health services to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall and Los Prietos Boys Camp instead of using county personnel from the Alcohol, Drugs and Mental Health Services department, as they do now.

It would save $300,000 to switch the services to Corizon, the firm that already provides medical services to both Probation and the Sheriff’s Department, and mental health to the County Jail, according to Takashi Wada, director of the Public Health and ADMHS departments.

The Board of Supervisors decided to discuss the proposed contract this week before deciding whether to make the switch during the budget hearings.

Probation has suggested this change multiple times over the past few years as a cost-saving measure, according to department head Bev Taylor. All service levels would stay the same, but the private company would be in charge of the Juvenile Justice Mental Health program.

Probation’s budget also reflects cutting staff members because of fewer admissions to Juvenile Hall, but no people were let go since the positions were already vacant, Taylor said.

The 10.9 full-time ADMHS workers displaced by the potential switch would be transferred to other positions within the department, Wada said. Spots have been kept empty or filled with temporary employees to prepare for this possibility.

The Corizon contract is scheduled to go before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, and the timing miffed some board members during the budget hearings.

“I find it very difficult to make a change in what we know is working with what we also know is a really difficult population at the Juvenile Hall,” Supervisor Janet Wolf said. “If we can, or the county executive officer can find the money to supplement the Sheriff’s Department, I think we should be able to find the money to maintain the service that we have in the hall that we know if working. It’s not broken.”

While the overall caseload of juveniles in Probation is getting smaller, there is a larger percentage that is high-risk and needs mental health services, probation manager Wendy Stanley said in a February presentation to the Board of Supervisors.

Referrals for juvenile crimes dropped 44 percent over the past five years, but high-risk offenders now make up 85 percent of the total caseload. In Juvenile Hall, 45 to 50 percent of the youth have a serious disorder or multiple mental health conditions, she said.

The department also reached a 10-year high for female bookings in 2012.

By diverting the first-time and lower-risk offenders to intervention services, the youth that remain under supervision have more significant issues, Stanley said.

Corizon for Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department and Probation Department

