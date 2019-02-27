Juvenile on Campus with Knife Leads to Lockdown at La Cumbre Jr. High

La Cumbre Junior High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon following a report of a male juvenile on campus with a knife, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers responded to the campus on the city’s Westside shortly after noon, and began a search for the boy, said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

The juvenile was located and taken in custody, Wagner said, adding that he was in possession of a knife.

The lockdown was expected to be lifted at about 12:30 p.m., Wagner said.

The incident remained under investigation, and the boy’s name was not released because he is a minor.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.