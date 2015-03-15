Juveniles Arrested in Spree of Armed Robberies

Two juveniles were arrested Saturday in connection with three armed robberies that occurred along the Central Coast, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The first robbery was reported at about 12:25 a.m. in the 300 block of West Richard Street in Santa Maria, police Sgt. Duane Schneider said.

“The victim, who is from Santa Maria, was approached by three suspects,” Schneider said. “One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. The suspects stole property from the victim and fled on foot.”

Santa Maria police were later advised that a robbery with similar suspects and methods occurred at about 2:20 a.m. in San Luis Obispo, and another happened at about 2:45 a.m. in Arroyo Grande.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., a Santa Maria officer conducting a traffic stop for a vehicle-code violation discovered evidence that the juveniles had committed the robberies, Schneider said.

Both were booked in Juvenile Hall on robbery charges, he said. Their names were being withheld because of their ages.

No information was released about a possible third suspect.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.