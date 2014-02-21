Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 11:49 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Juveniles Face Felony Charges in Graffiti Vandalism Case

By Lompoc Police Department | February 21, 2014 | 4:13 p.m.

The conclusion of a monthlong investigation regarding the criminal activities of a local tagging crew has resulted in the filing of felony charges for vandalism against five juveniles.

The Lompoc Police Department's school resource officer initiated the investigation due to an increase in tagging incidents throughout the city. He then coordinated his investigative efforts with a community services officer and began identifying similarities between the type of spray-paint tagging and the locations of the tagging.

The school resource officer then met with officials from Lompoc High School. The school resource officer was able to identify the juveniles responsible for the tagging vandalism.

All five of the juveniles are high school-age males.

The investigation revealed numerous incidents of tagging resulting in thousands of dollars of damage. The investigation was sent to the Santa Barbara County Probation Department for ultimate review by the District Attorney's Office for consideration for filing of felony vandalism charges against all five juveniles.

More juveniles may be involved. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341.

 
