Juventino Ortiz Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1936-2015

Posted on May 18, 2015 | 2:44 p.m.

Juventino Ortiz Jr., a loving and caring father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather, left this world surrounded by family at home on his 79th birthday, May 14, 2015, after his selfless heart had nothing left to give.

Juventino was born in Aguascalientes, Mexico, on May 14, 1936, to a hardworking family. He came to California as a young boy who loved playing soccer on Santa Barbara fields with his brother and friends. He met his future wife, Maria De la Luz, at Our Lady of Guadalupe School. They were married on May 27, 1956, and later had three children. They have been married 59 years.

Juventino worked in local agricultural fields as a young man. He later worked as a bartender and waiter at the Coral Casino, La Cumbre Country Club and Mom’s Italian Restaurant as well as various other jobs, including a warehouseman at Mission Linen. He took classes while working and became a naturalized U.S. citizen, always looking to build a better future for his family. He moved on to a career as a bus driver for MTD for 22 years. He was well known for his saying of “Roll 'em!” as he left the Transit Center.

He was always friendly and willing to listen to all of his passengers, with a sense of pride in service and safety for them. He would always be greeted with a wave from everyone who knew him as he drove the streets of Santa Barbara. He continued to work part-time as a charter bus driver for Melini Bus Company and Air Bus. He always enjoyed his time on the road with his passengers.

Juventino will be remembered as a very kind and considerate person always willing to listen to anyone and learn more about them. He was a friend of “Bill” and helped countless people until his last days. He truly loved getting to know people and sharing his positive outlook on life.

Juventino is survived by his wife and children, Maria De la Luz, Juventino (III) (Virginia), Juanita and Rosana, as well as his siblings, Neftali and Lauro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juventino and Carmen, and siblings, Benjamin and Yolanda. His enduring love stays with his six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Juventino wished to thank doctors Koonce, Gillon, Wolliver, Cumes and Llvento for all of their caring efforts. Special thanks go to the wonderful people at Cottage Hospital 5 South, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Serenity House for the compassionate care given to him. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in his name.

A Rosary will take place at 7 p.m. May 29 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montecito. Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. May 30 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with a reception to follow.