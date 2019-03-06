Pixel Tracker

K-9 Team Helps Arrest Erratic Driver After Pursuit on Highway 101 from Carpinteria to Goleta

Suspect, believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, sustained minor injuries when subdued by police dog after 30-minute chase

A wanted man who was driving erratically, possibly under the influence of drugs and alcohol, was pursued on Highway 101 from south of Carpinteria to west of Goleta. Click to view larger
A wanted man who was driving erratically, possibly under the influence of drugs and alcohol, was pursued on Highway 101 from south of Carpinteria to west of Goleta Wednesday night before being taken into custody (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 6, 2019 | 11:23 p.m.

A wanted man who was driving erratically, allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol, was pursued on Highway 101 from south of Carpinteria to west of Goleta Wednesday night before being taken into custody, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began shortly before 9 p.m. in Ventura County, according to Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Deputies observed a vehicle “all over the roadway” in the northbound lanes of the freeway, according to emergency radio traffic.

The vehicle was towing a small, flatbed trailer.

With emergency lights activated, a deputy attempted to pull the man over, but he failed to yield and continued driving at about 50 mph.

About 30 minutes later, spike strip was deployed near the Glen Annie Road exit in Goleta, Hoover said, and the vehicle’s right-front tires was destroyed.

The man continued driving on the rim, at a slower speed, for about another three miles until he finally pulled over near Dos Pueblos Ranch.

“The suspect did not surrender initially, and was apprehended with the assistance of a sheriff’s K-9 team,” Hoover said.

He was identified as Christopher Franchi, 52, of Ventura, and was believed to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, Hoover said.

The man sustained minor injuries from the dog, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

He subsequently was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. Details on the charges he is facing were not available Wednesday night.

Highway 101 was closed in both direction for a short time while deputies arrested Franchi and collected evidence.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The right front tire of this pickup truck as destroyed Click to view larger
The right front tire of this pickup truck as destroyed by a spike strip Wednesday nigther after the driver ignored orders to pull over. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

