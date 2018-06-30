Kacey Losik-Lev Priima Capture Santa Barbara Open Men’s Volleyball Title

Beach Volleyball

For Kacey Losik, winning Saturday's California Beach Volleyball Association Santa Barbara Men's Open title was a matter of, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.



After losing nine straight finals against Lev Priima, Losik joined forces with the 6-foot-6 Russia native to claim the title. The top-seeded duo outlasted No. 5 Spencer Sauter/Nathan Yang of Hermosa Beach 21-18, 15-21, 15-8 on Saturday at East Beach.



There were 26 teams in the tourney that is part of the 81st annual Semana Nautica Sports Festival. Twelve teams advanced to the playoffs.



Priima, a 27-year-old who left St. Petersburg, Russia for San Jose, Calif., 14 months ago, and Losik, an 18 year old who just graduated from Aptos High near Santa Cruz, won six matches to reach the championship in their first tournament together.



“I’m tired and I’m sure they’re tired,” said Losik, who will play with Priima in the qualifier for the AVP San Francisco Open on Thursday. “Lev’s a beast and he doesn’t get tired. He’s won 10 opens in a row. He’s pretty experienced and knows what it takes to get it done.”



Losik/Priima took a 6-3 lead in the first set on a crushing spike by Priima. There were 10 ties with the last one coming at 16-all. They finished the 21-18 triumph on a 5-2 run, capped by a Losik block that went out-of-bounds and a Priima block on set point.



Sauter/Yang dominated the second set, taking leads of 9-5 and 13-8.

The third set to 15 points was close for the first half, with a Yang slam cutting the deficit to 7-6. Losik/Priima then reeled off six of the next seven points, with Priima recording three kills. A wide spike and a net violation that Sauter called on himself made it 13-7.



With the score 14-8, the match ended on a wide spike by Sauter.



Priima said he decided to play with Losik because his other partners were either working or didn’t want to drive to Santa Barbara.

“Kacey is 18 years old, he has no job and he wants to be a professional beach volleyball player,” said Priima. “That’s why I got this kid.



“It’s our first tournament together. We were a little bit nervous and we don’t know how to set each other. I played in Russia and got a medal in the beach championships. Beach volleyball is very popular in St. Petersburg. We have four or five indoor facilities.”



Priima, a data analyst for Apple, felt confident he would win his 10th straight tournament, even with a new partner.



“We should win this tournament,” he declared. “We played not very effectively and not very precise. But we are the first seed and we should win.”



Losik/Priima beat ninth-seeded Aidan Brown/Garrett Wessberg in the semifinals, 21-19, 21-15. Sauter/Yang advanced to the final with a 21-16, 21-14 sweep of No. 21 Seain Cook of Scotland and Jake Dietich of Santa Clarita.



The top local finishers were David McBride/Ben Price and John Hancock/Alessio Signorini, who fell in the quarterfinals. Santa Barbara High senior Will Rottman and Shane Cervantes lost in the first round of the playoffs.

