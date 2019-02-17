Kade Uyesaka Qualifies for CIF State Wrestling Championships

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos wrestler Kade Uyesaka qualified for the CIF State Championships by finishing in ninth place in his weight class at the CIF-SS Masters Meet over the weekend at Cerritos.

Uyesaka reached the semifinals at 120 pounds and lost to the No. 1 seed and three-time state place finisher from St. John Bosco.

He battled back in the consolation bracket to earn the state berth. Uyesaka is a three-time CIF placer.

Diego Cruz finished 12th at the Masters Meet. He advanced to the 152-pound quarterfinals on Saturday morning and lost in overtime. He then lost his next two matches.

"He had an outstanding season and finished his career with two league titles and an individual CIF Divisional second-place medal," said coach Anthony Califano.