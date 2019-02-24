Kade Uyesaka Receives Prestigious Award at CIF State Wrestling Championships

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos wrestler Kade Uyesaka capped a stellar career at the CIF State Championships over the weekend in Bakersfield, finishing with a 3-2 record in the 120-pound weight class.

"He went deep into the tournament and was in every match," said coach Anthony Califano.

One of the highlights for Uyesaka was winning a "rubber match" against MJ Gaitan of Temecula Valley. Uyesaka pinned Gaitin in the semifinals at the CIF-SS Division Championships and Gaitin won by pin at the Masters Meet a week later.

In their third meeting, Uyesaka pulled out a triple-overtime victory to advance in the consolation bracket.

"That was definitely a highlight of the season," said Califano.

But there was more.

The DP senior was one of 14 male and female wrestlers to be presented with a CIF "Pursuing Victory with Honor" medal prior to Saturday night's finals.

The award is given to select wrestlers at the state finals that exemplify sportsmanship and a competitive spirit.

"This honor is very very well deserving for Kade," said Califano. "Through the support of his parents, Denise and Jeff Uyesaka, Kade is an outstanding young man and has an incredibly bright future."

Califano said state tournament director Alan Paradise told him he was impressed with the competitiveness of Kade and asked about his character.

"I said Kade is one of the most unassuming, humble kids I have ever coached. He is a great teammate, student and citizen on our campus," Califano told the tourament director.

In his DP career, Uyesaka won three CIF individual medals, including two runner-up finishes, and earned a trip to the State Championships at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.