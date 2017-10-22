Kaela Cleary Leads San Marcos Girls to Mt. SAC Title; Royals Also Win Boys Race

Cross Country

San Marcos cross country runners won three individual titles and took first place in two varsity team races at the Mt. San Antonio College Invitational on Saturday.

The Royals’ boys and girls teams brought home championships against CIF Division 2 competition.

Kaela Cleary took first place in the girls race to lead San Marcos to the team title. She ran the 3-mile course in 18:56, helping the Royals to a team total of 65 points. Hart came in second with 68.

“Kaela had her hands full in the first mile, then on the switchbacks she took the lead and never gave it up,” San Marcos coach Lawrence Stehmeier said. “Several tried to challenge her but she held strong and won the race with a sizable gap and beating her best time on that course by over two minutes.”

KAELA CLEARY INTERVIEW

Mya Adornetto finished in third place in 19:28, followed by Kendra Dayton (14th, 20:30), Kyla Krock (24, 21:11) and Camilla Lubach (32, 21:24).

The boys scored 55 points to beat out Peninsula (78).

Jason Peterson paced the Royals, finishing third in the race with a time of 15:54. Ty Burre came in fifth in 16:02. The next three Royals placed in the top 20: Dominic Pugliano (13th, 16:29), David Dinklage (15th, 16:45) and Ryan Hullander (19th, 16:55).

Will Snyder won the sophomore boys race in 16:36 and teammate Kyle Rheinschild came in second in 16:59. The Royals took third place as a team with 85 points. Rowland and Visalia Redwood tied for first with 77 points

Madison Funk captured the sophomore girls race in 18:43 and the team did a good job of pack running, with runners coming in 12th, 14th, 15th and 16th. The Royals came in second place with 35 points, beaten out by Santa Fe’s 28 points (four runners in top 10).

"I felt confident (Snyder and Funk) would both do well and was very pleased to see them both take over a minute off their times on that course,” said Stehmeier.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.