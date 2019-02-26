Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 27 , 2019, 1:00 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Kahuna Grill Closes; Mesa Burger Taking Over Goleta Location

Owners of popular family eatery plan to focus on running their chain of Natural Cafe restaurants

Former home of the Kahuna Grill in Goleta. Click to view larger
The Kahuna Grill has said aloha to the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta, with the location being taken over by Santa Barbara-based Mesa Burger. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 26, 2019 | 9:51 p.m.

Aloha.

Mesa Burger is moving into the Camino Real Marketplace, replacing Kahuna Grill.

"After 17 amazing years, we have closed the doors at Kahuna Grill in the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta," said owner Jean Young, in a statement. "It’s been a pleasure serving this community, and we want to thank everyone for their kindness and support over the years."

Kahuna Grill has served as a popular destination for families to grab a burger, fries and a milkshake. 

Young said they have sold the assets of the restaurant to Mesa Burger so they can focus on running the seven existing Natural Cafe restaurants she owns, including one in the Camino Real Marketplace. She said the company plans to open new Natural Cafe restaurants in Ventura, Oxnard and Camarillo. 

The Kahuna Grill sign has already been removed from the building.

Pixie Green, regional manager of Mesa Burger, told Noozhawk that they will start construction on the building this week and hope to complete renovations "within the next couple months."

The city of Santa Barbara is home to Mesa Burger, 315 Meigs Road. 

Green said she chose the Camino Real Marketplace because the restaurant will "fit in well to the demographic."

"We are excited to gain new regulars that we love like we do those on the Mesa in Santa Barbara," Green said. "And we are excited for our current Goleta regulars to be able to find us closer to home."

She said Mesa Burger will offer "a home away from home."

"We love to serve, and hope that bringing our brand of gourmet burgers to Goleta will be well received," Green said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction and I maintain relationships for many years."

Full Profile >

 
 