Kahuna Grill Closes; Mesa Burger Taking Over Goleta Location

Owners of popular family eatery plan to focus on running their chain of Natural Cafe restaurants

Aloha.

Mesa Burger is moving into the Camino Real Marketplace, replacing Kahuna Grill.

"After 17 amazing years, we have closed the doors at Kahuna Grill in the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta," said owner Jean Young, in a statement. "It’s been a pleasure serving this community, and we want to thank everyone for their kindness and support over the years."

Kahuna Grill has served as a popular destination for families to grab a burger, fries and a milkshake.

Young said they have sold the assets of the restaurant to Mesa Burger so they can focus on running the seven existing Natural Cafe restaurants she owns, including one in the Camino Real Marketplace. She said the company plans to open new Natural Cafe restaurants in Ventura, Oxnard and Camarillo.

The Kahuna Grill sign has already been removed from the building.

Pixie Green, regional manager of Mesa Burger, told Noozhawk that they will start construction on the building this week and hope to complete renovations "within the next couple months."

The city of Santa Barbara is home to Mesa Burger, 315 Meigs Road.

Green said she chose the Camino Real Marketplace because the restaurant will "fit in well to the demographic."

"We are excited to gain new regulars that we love like we do those on the Mesa in Santa Barbara," Green said. "And we are excited for our current Goleta regulars to be able to find us closer to home."

She said Mesa Burger will offer "a home away from home."

"We love to serve, and hope that bringing our brand of gourmet burgers to Goleta will be well received," Green said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.