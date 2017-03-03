Kailey Reardon, Hunter Clark Finish 3rd, 4th in Don Green Distance Races

Track & Field

The Dos Pueblos distance runners opened their track season at the Don Green Invitational Distance Carnival on Friday at Moorpark.

Kailey Reardon finished third in the girls varsity 1600 with a time of 5:31.78 and senior Hunter Clark was fourth in the boys 3200 in 9:27.22.

"It was a good rust-buster for the DP distance runners who have spent the off-season mostly off the track with work on the roads and hills," said assistant coach Micks Purnell. "We just started track workouts last week. I'm expecting the team to get a lot sharper racing a busy March with lots of dual meets and invitationals."

