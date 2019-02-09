Pixel Tracker

Boys Soccer

Kaiser Kurexi’s Goal Lifts Dos Pueblos to Upset of 4th-Seeded Artesia in Div. 3 Playoffs, 1-0

Chargers beat second league champion, advance to quarterfinals

Kaiser Kurexi Click to view larger
Kaiser Kurexi celebrates after scoring for Dos Pueblos in the 52nd minute against fourth-seeded Artesia. The Chargers won 1-0 to advance to the CIF Division 3 quarterfinals. (Felipe Garcia photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 9, 2019 | 7:35 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team has peaked at the right time.

The Chargers held fourth-seeded Artesia scoreless, and Kaiser Kurexi finished a great build-up for the game’s only goal in a 1-0 DP victory in a CIF-SS Division 3 second-round game on Saturday at San Marcos.

The win sends the Chargers (16-9-2) to the quarterfinals on Wednesday against either La Quinta or La Habra on the road. Artesia ends the season with a record of 18-3-3.

Dos Pueblos played solid defense and got a terrific performance from goalkeeper Evan Steinberger (7 saves) to frustrate Artesia, the champion of the 605 League. The Chargers on Thursday defeated Foothill League co-champion Hart in the first round.

The Chargers finished fourth in the Channel League and received an at-large bid to the playoffs.

Evan Steinberger Click to view larger
Dos Pueblos goalkeeper Evan Steinberger knocks an Artesia shot away. Steinberger made seven saves and earned the shutout. (Felipe Garcia photo)

“We’ve gone through some hardships this year, so it was great to pull this off,” said Kurexi, a junior midfielder. “Everyone’s played great leading up to this game today and it paid off.”

He noted that the goal “exemplified” the team effort it took to earn the victory. It came in the 52nd minute.

“We built up from the back, starting with our goalkeeper,” he described. “We switched (the attack) from left to right and back over, and our left-mid Leo (Rubio) carried it and crossed over everyone to Nate Lang.

“Nate made a back-post run and laid (the ball) back to me and I swung at it and it made its way over the line.”

Lang has played a key role in DP’s charge to the playoffs.

“Nate does a lot in important matches for us. Everyone does, to be honest,” Kurexi said. “We wouldn’t be able to win without everyone playing good today.”

The goal was the fourth of the season for Kurexi.

“This one means a lot,” he said.

