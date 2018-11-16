Pixel Tracker

College Basketball

Kaitlan Larson’s Double-Double Not Enough For Westmont Women

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | November 16, 2018 | 9:27 p.m.

Kaitlin Larson tallied 26 points and pulled down 10 boards for NAIA eighth-ranked Westmont Women's Basketball in a 75-70 loss against Providence of Montana on Friday night in Great Falls, Mt.

Maud Ranger added 14 points and four rebounds while Iyree Jarrett notched 10 points for the Warriors (3-1). 

Providence (6-0) extended a 39-36 halftime lead into a seven-point advantage (45-38) in the third quarter.

With 3:22 remaining in the third quarter, Larson hit a put-back jumper to pull the Warriors to within one (47-46). Parker Esary scored on a jumper in the paint to make it 49-46 for the Argos, before Larson struck again from downtown, making the score 49-all with 2:41 showing on the clock.

With just over two minutes left, Jarrett pilfered the ball and scored on a jumper to put Westmont on top 51-49. Ten seconds later, Reed Hazard evened the score for Providence with a jumper. Ranger was then fouled on a three-point attempt and drained all three free throws to give Westmont a 54-51 advantage.

Before the horn sounded to end the third period, Sydney Brown (6 points, 5 rebound) added one more free throw to give Westmont its largest lead of the game (55-51).

Unfortunately for the Warriors, Providence opened up the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run to make the score 58-55 with 5:50 remaining in regulation. Larson scored again to get the Warriors back to within one (58-57), but the Argos scored the next six to give Providence a seven-point lead (64-57) with 3:28 to go. The Warriors got no closer than four the rest of the way.

Westmont will stay in Great Falls to take on No. 9 Montana State Northern (3-1) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PST.

