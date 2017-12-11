Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:35 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Kami Craig Celebration at SBHS Cancelled Because of Thomas Fire

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 11, 2017 | 5:28 p.m.

The celebration honoring three-time Olympic medalist Kami Craig and an exhibition match between the U.S. Women's National Water Polo Team and the Netherlands at Santa Barbara High on Saturday, Dec. 16 has been cancelled because of the Thomas Fire, USA Water Polo announced Monday.

Santa Barbara High cancelled all activities on campus for the week and the Santa Barbara Unified School District closed all schools until January.

USA Water Polo said should a replacement venue for the celebration and game be secured, an announcement on match details will be made available immediately.

Craig, a Santa Barbara High alum, is retiring from the national team. She won gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and a silver at the 2008 Games.

For those who purchased tickets for the events at Santa Barbara High, refund information is available at USAWaterPolo.org.

